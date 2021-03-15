Vaccination efforts for Jewish seniors worldwide have taken on a new sense of urgency as Passover approaches. After a year of quarantines that have isolated the elderly in particular, many are eager to be able to finally join close family and friends for the holiday. With the promise of inoculation, the opportunity to do so is within reach, and one organization in Phoenix, Ariz., has made it possible for hundreds to do so. “The vaccines are a two-shot process, and many seniors have asked us to help them secure second appointments ahead of the holiday so they can spend the Seder with family,” says Rabbi Levi Levertov, who as together with his wife, Chani, directs Chabad of Arizona’s “Smile on Seniors” program in the Phoenix area. The program began on an ad-hoc basis and grew quickly into an organized effort. “I didn’t really imagine any large-scale effort when I arranged the first vaccination appointment for a senior I knew,” Levertov told Chabad.org. “It was more by chance: I had heard about someone I knew who was struggling to get a vaccine appointment locally. I did a brief search and realized that while in Maricopa County [home to Phoenix] there were indeed no available appointments, the county just next door did have some openings. So, I arranged it for them.” RELATED After realizing just how necessary it was for someone with a little bit of know-how and even more goodwill to step in, Levertov couldn’t help himself from doing the same thing for other people he knew. “The Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory] would often emphasize the importance of our doing everything in our power to ensure that people gather together for the Seder, which at its heart is the communication of the Passover story from parents to their children,” said Levertov. “With this program,” he emphasized, “we’re working within current safety guidelines to do just that.” Lauren Saks helped spearhead the program; she and her husband, Sam, fielded calls on their cell phones and drove seniors to their appointments.

A Timely Offer of Assistance A large-scale Chabad vaccination program became possible when Lauren Saks of Phoenix heard that vaccines for the coronavirus had finally arrived and were available for people age 75 and over, and she urged her parents to arrange to get vaccinated. It seemed fairly straightforward: log on to the state website, make an account, find a location nearby and sign up for an appointment. But it turned out that her parents got stuck at the “make an account” stage. Their daughter wound up setting the appointment for them and off they went. “When I realized how complicated it was for my parents, I figured they weren’t the only ones,” Saks told Chabad.org. “So, I contacted Rabbi Levertov and offered to help him out with anyone else who might need assistance.” Turning to the rabbi was a wise choice. The Levertovs are in regular contact with hundreds of Jewish retirees, residents of senior homes and others in assisted-living facilities in the sunny desert state with a large population of retirees. After teaming up with Saks and her husband, Sam, a full-on project was underway. “I spend as much time as I can on the computer trying to secure appointments for people,” says Saks. “Wherever, whenever, I try to get an appointment, and as I tell those who need it, ‘we’ll get you there, don’t worry.” The Levertovs are in regular contact with hundreds of Jewish retirees, residents of senior homes and others in assisted-living facilities in a state with a large population of retirees.