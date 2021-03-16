Almost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers of every ethnicity and faith have gathered together every Wednesday to help at Chabad of Coral Springs’ drive-by food distribution in South Florida, where they can be seen handing out supplies to a line of about 1,200 cars as local police officers direct traffic.

It’s a project the volunteers say they are passionate about, but none more than Ivan Gluck, an 82-year-old child Holocaust survivor who is among the first to show up each week eager to lend a hand: “I saw an article in the Sun Sentinel here in Florida four or five months ago and was very impressed. I called them up and said, ‘You need volunteers?’ When you survive a war, you know what hunger is,” Gluck told Chabad.org.

“I like to feed people,” explained Gluck, who was among the thousands of Jews saved by Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg from the Nazis during the later stages of World War II in German-occupied Hungary. “War is hell,” he says. “Nobody wins in war, everyone loses; we were lucky to be saved and to have survived,” he said.

Gluck is full of praise for Rabbi Avraham and Chani Friedman of Chabad of Coral Springs. “They give with full heart; not just to Jewish people but to all people,” he notes. “What can I tell you? They’re the best; they make me proud to be a Yid.”

He ends off in an impeccable Yiddish: “Aleh Yidden (‘All Jews’) should follow in Chabad’s footsteps; they give with a full heart. That’s what we’re here for; we’re here to do good and to help other people.”

The rabbi says that Chabad of Coral Springs has given out food almost every day since the onset of the pandemic a year ago. Some days, kosher prepared meals are given out to seniors. On other days, jarred gefilte fish, Chalav Yisrael milk and other kosher staples are distributed to the Jewish community. On Wednesday, Jews and non-Jews alike are invited to benefit from the distribution. “We have the most incredible group of volunteers. It is heartwarming to see them join together to help others. Among the 1,200 cars that line up at Chabad, each car represents about five people, which means that every Wednesday, we feed about 5,000 people.”

And with Passover fast approaching, the food-distribution program is gearing up to provide those in need with food for the Seders and the eight-day festival.

Chabad of Coral Springs has given out food almost every day since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.

‘Feeling Like Someone Cares’

Rachel Kraus, a woman in her 70s, was born in Tel Aviv but has lived in Hollywood, Fla., for the past 30 years. As a friend and neighbor of Gluck’s, the two divide and conquer each week, distributing food provided by Chabad to other seniors in their area. Each Wednesday, Gluck drives to Coral Springs and loads up his car with food and other basic necessities, and Kraus assists in organizing volunteers to distribute the food among 20 neighbors who live in or near her building.

Being that seniors have been confined to their apartments for most of the pandemic, she is appreciative of the fact that the rabbi and his team of volunteers give “without any questions. That is the beauty of what they are doing—it’s ‘no questions asked.’ By helping spread their kindness to more people, we are simply emulating them.”

People of all ages and backgrounds volunteer.

Kraus describes Natalie, the woman who assists Freidman in food distribution, as an “amazing woman. I haven’t met her ever. There are a lot of people that have helped me during this pandemic that I have never met.” she remarks.

Among the 70 to 100 volunteers of all religions, ages and communities that come to help with the distribution is Anthony Fairweather, who pulled up in front of Chabad last March. “He instantly rolled up his sleeves and got to work,” says Freidman. “He is amazing; he comes first and leaves last.”

“I like to be involved in the food distribution because I feel that it brings harmony to the community,” said Fairweather. “I have the opportunity to meet a lot of interesting people and have had some great conversations. It’s gratifying to see the amount of people we are able to help who are happy to get some food and produce; they leave the parking lot feeling like someone cares. It means a lot to me to be able to make so many people happy and to feel like I’m contributing to an important cause.”

Senior volunteers pitch in as well.

Freidman also shared a moving anecdote about a Jewish man who found his way back to his roots through this initiative. He describes how he often receives packages on non-kosher meat that he gives to other members of the clergy to distribute to their communities. Pastor George Gonzalez, pulled up in front of Chabad to pick up packages of chicken for his community. He proudly showed Friedman the Magen Davidnecklace on his neck, saying his mother was Jewish.

“That means you’re Jewish as well,” the rabbi eagerly told him. Together, they put on tefillin for the very first time. “Every time now that he comes, he asks me: ‘Let’s put on tefillin, rabbi!’ ”

Rabbi Avraham Friedman, right, with Coral Springs police officers who direct traffic during the weekly drive-by.

Freidman is grateful for the assistance of Natalie Gotman, the Chabad social-services director and volunteer coordinator; and Eyan Kramer, an alumnus- of Chabad Hebrew school who works tirelessly to set up and clean up each week. He also expressed appreciation to local government leaders and law enforcement, which was reciprocated.

As the rabbi noted, Chabad of Coral Springs has received special recognition from city commissioners and mayors: “The City of Coral Springs thanks and applauds the effort of the Chabad of Coral Springs, led by Rabbi Friedman along with many volunteers, for it’s regular drive-through food distributions. Your support of the community to provide food for the less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped thousands of families each and every week. We are fortunate to count on the Chabad of Coral Springs as a strong partner during these trying times.”