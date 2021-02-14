As a five-day, informal round-the-clock Zoom meeting of Chabad-Lubavitch women emissaries from around the world drew to a close, Goldie Avtzon, co-director of Chabad of Hong Kong, posted these thoughts on her Facebook page.

By Goldie Avtzon

How does one bid farewell to thousands of women—many of whom I’ve never met, many of whom I may never meet in person, many of whom will become close friends and many of whom have changed my life forever? How? Super easy.

As easy as it was to “Join Meeting” with the click of a button, it was equally as simple to “Leave Meeting” with the click of another.

Yet it was so difficult to leave. Really difficult.

This image below came up on Facebook today as a memory from three years ago. It was taken at our annual gathering of Chabad-Lubavitch women emissaries from around the world. It takes place at the same time each year, and the format is pretty much the same.

This year was different. Although it was held virtually it was, ironically, one of the most “in-person” events I have ever attended.

Following the formal program that concluded on Sunday evening, an informal Zoom farbrengen (Chassidic gathering) began and lasted until just 10 minutes ago—almost five days and more than 100 hours after it began.

You may ask, “What can women speak about for so long? How can you listen for so many hours?” All I can say is, “you had to be there to understand.”

What did happen on that call? Some women shared their inspiration. Some shared their wisdom. Some shared their triumphs. Some shared their failures. Some shared their joy. Some shared their sorrows. No subject was off-limits.

For a full 24 hours a day, women logged on and off. At times, there were 400-plus women on the call and sometimes less than 100. Some women stayed for an hour and some for 12 or more. Some joined from the comfort of their home, while others logged on between classes, meetings or going about their daily business. Some women were newlyweds just starting out on their shlichus while others have been on shlichus for more than 50 years. Some were bold and outspoken; others were timid and nervous.

But the common thread was so strong that the differences didn’t matter. Every voice was heard. It was beautiful!

Now it’s time to get back to normal. But it will be a new normal, as I will carry so much of what I heard and gleaned from these beautiful people with me.