Squeals of joy and excitement could be heard on a late Friday afternoon at the Niedober home in Stamford, Conn., as Jessica Niedober’s two daughters, Ariella and Kayla, eagerly unwrapped their new Shabbat candle-lighting kits. Every Friday evening before sundown, Jessica had been lighting the Shabbat candles as her ancestors had done for thousands of years, but this week her young daughters, ages 4 and 7, would be joining her and lighting Shabbat candles of their own.

Little did the Niedober girls know it, but they were the latest participants in a nearly 50-year-old campaign known as Mivtza Neshek (Shabbat Candle Lighting Campaign), which has reached and inspired millions of Jewish women and girls around the world to light Shabbat candles.

On Sept. 11, 1974, a week before Rosh Hashanah, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—was giving a special blessing to a gathering of Chabad-Lubavitch women. “The Rebbe then started to speak about the fact that we live in a time that is very dark spiritually, and we have to bring more spiritual light into the world,” wrote Esther Sternberg, longtime director of the Shabbat Candle Lighting Campaign, a division of the Lubavitch Women’s Organization, who was present at the gathering. “The Rebbe said he wanted to introduce a campaign that would reach every Jewish woman and girl, as young as 3 years old, and inspire them to light Shabbat candles.

“And the Rebbe went on to say that now many women don’t do it nowadays either because they were never taught or because they came to believe that in America it’s not applicable,” she continued. “He told us that we should go out and find these women, who either never learned to do it or who just stopped doing it, and make sure that they light Shabbat candles to bring more spiritual light into the world.”

Ever since then, Jewish women and girls the world over have encouraged millions of their peers to light by distributing candles and instructions for the proper blessings on street corners, shopping centers, and in public and private gatherings.

A recent initiative by the Lubavitch Youth Organization that inspired the Niedober girls’ lighting started somewhat organically. As program organizer Fraida Warmflash explained: “I would go on weekly Friday excursions with a friend of mine to share the beauty of lighting Shabbat candles with other Jewish women. That friend brought her friends, and soon a bunch of girls joined.”