Rabbi Yehuda (Yudi) Dukes, a pioneering online teacher and director of JNet, an organization that connects Jews around the world in Torah study—and whose faith and good spirit during a valiant, months-long battle with the coronavirus inspired people around the world—passed away on Jan. 21. He was 39 years old.

After contracting the virus in March, Dukes was hospitalized and spent months in a coma. Even as his voice—one familiar to thousands—had been silenced and a ventilator, and later, an ECMO machine worked to keep him alive, he inspired a movement of people doing good deeds in the merit of his recovery.

After valiantly battling the initial infection and the various complications that resulted for months, Dukes eventually recovered enough to return home. His return home after 242 days in the hospital was widely celebrated, but not long afterwards, he returned to the hospital with further complications.

“Baruch Dayan Ha’emes. Blessed is the true Judge. Yudi is safe. He is protected. You have carried him straight to the highest heights,” wrote his wife, Sarah. “We will see you again, Yudi. We love you.”

“Yudi epitomized the teaching of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—quoted in Hayom Yom that ‘a soul may descend to this world and live 70 or 80 years, in order to do a Jew a material favor, and certainly a spiritual one,’” said Rabbi Menachem Posner, staff editor at Chabad.org and friend and colleague of Dukes. “That’s what Yudi did. His soul came down to this world, and he spent his life doing favors for everyone he met.”

Remembered as a positive person who always had a smile on his face, Yudi lived and breathed his calling to connect Jews with each other in the study of Torah by way of JNet, the Chabad-Lubavitch organization he led that connects people with phone chavrusas, or study partners, for weekly Torah-study sessions.

For him, JNet was more than a vehicle to foster Torah study. It was a way to uplift people, to help them grow as Jews and as members of the global Jewish community.

“Yudi was passionate and charismatic, dedicated to his mission to unite thousands of Jews across the globe in the study of Torah,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, executive director of Merkos Suite 302, the organization under which JNet operates. “Through his work at JNet, Yudi impacted countless lives, inspiring them to share Judaism with others.”

Dukes continued to operate JNet even as he recovered in his hospital bed, working off of his phone and iPad in between blood checks, procedures, visits and therapy sessions.