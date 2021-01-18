Seventy-one years ago, on 10 Shevat, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, assumed the leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement after the passing of his father-in-law, the sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. In the decades that followed, the Rebbe revolutionized, inspired and guided the post-Holocaust transformation of the Jewish people that continues to this day.

Popularly known as Yud Shevat (corresponding this year to Saturday, Jan. 23), the days around it are times for reflection, study, prayer, positive resolutions, public gatherings and acts of lovingkindness.

The Rebbe’s teachings and example are urgently relevant to a world consumed by political turmoil and a global pandemic. As Jewish communities around the world prepare for this day, they are faced with what has become an all-too-familiar challenge during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: Typically, the day’s observances include communal gatherings and prayer, as well as visits to the Ohel, the Rebbes’ resting place in Queens, N.Y., for those who live close enough.

Of course, a pandemic not yet under control makes much of that impossible for many. But, as with everything else throughout this unusually challenging year, the foot soldiers of the Rebbe are not deterred, and plans are well underway to make this special day as meaningful as possible under the circumstances.

Mindful of the fact that 10 Shevat will be on Shabbat, when access to technology is forbidden, Chabad.org editorial staff prepared a 10 Shevat Home Companion PDF, for people to print before the onset of the day.

They also published a list of 10 ways to celebrate 10 Shevat at home, ensuring that everyone, location, and isolation notwithstanding, is able to tap into the spiritual energy of 10 Shevat.

With the general sense of apprehension swirling in the air, it is even more important to recalibrate our values and bring matters into focus. To this end, rabbis around the world will be sharing much-needed wisdom, inspiration and guidance this coming weekend to mark this important date on the Chassidic and Jewish calendar.