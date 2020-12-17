When Jackie Hamer, a retired high school special-education teacher living in Oxnard, Calif., was approached the first night of Hanukkah at the local Chabad outdoor menorah-lighting by a young child, she wasn’t expecting what she heard. “Will you pledge to do a mitzvah?” she was asked. “Of course!” was her response. And so her name joined the long list of people who are a part of “Project Flame,” an initiative of Lamplighters Jewish Academy of Oxnard that raises mitzvahs instead of money.

Each year, the entire student body engages in what can only be called a “mitzvah-raiser.” While others furiously promote end-of-year fundraisers in December, these young beacons of light do something similar yet radically different: They promote mitzvahs, setting an ambitious goal, and then encourage anyone and everyone they meet to commit to a mitzvah to reach that number.

Since its inception, the primary venue for this “Project Flame” has always been the many Hanukkah events held throughout Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Fanning through the large crowds, students approach participants with a “menu” of mitzvah options and invite them to pledge one or to think of their own. After choosing a mitzvah, participants sign their name on the “Project Flame” menorah that bears the signature of thousands of others who joined the effort to spread light.

Akin to “I Voted” stickers displayed prominently on many shirts, sweaters and lapels on Election Day in the United States, after making their resolutions, participants receive a bright-orange sticker that reads: “I pledged a mitzvah.”

This is what has gone on every year since 2014. But what to do in 2020, when public gatherings are so limited, with crowds assembled via screen or phone? How would the students at Lamplighters hit their goal? Would this be the year that darkness would win over light, G‑d forbid?

Of course not.

The students and staff at Lamplighters created a sophisticated website to take their efforts into the virtual stratosphere. And not only has the mitzvah campaign not diminished, it has grown by leaps and bounds. With the opportunity to spread their message of light and positivity, students are able to encourage their entire extended network via social media and personal messaging.

“It is the most incredible, generous and brilliant idea,” said Hamer. “To see the project name emblazoned on their sweatshirts was remarkable. It was an honor to participate because isn’t that what we’re all about—doing mitzvahs and helping other people?”

Hamer would know, as she volunteers every Wednesday to drive almost an hour north to Santa Barbara and help deliver food to cancer patients for the Organic Soup Kitchen there. Her mitzvah of volunteering is one of an ever-growing list that will keep fingers scrolling for quite some time (see: www.projectflame.live).

“It’s been so rewarding to see all the students use their recess time to call, text and email their friends and contacts to add one more mitzvah. My children are happily handing out cards at the doctor’s office when we drop off Hanukkah packages with pride to be adding light to the world,” said Rabbi Zalmy Kudan, educational directory of Lamplighters Jewish Academy.