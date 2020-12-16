For Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, the lighting of the 20-foot-tall public Hanukkah menorah in front of the towering Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw completes a circle. Reading about the ceremony some 1,300 kilometers to the west in Amsterdam, it did much the same for Polish-born Eva Stokx-Gruber.

On Friday afternoon, the early onset of the second evening of Hanukkah, the 48-year-old Trzaskowski joined Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Poland, in kindling the giant menorah in front of the capital’s Palace of Culture. The significance of the lighting was not lost on the mayor, a young political leader in a country laden with 1,000 years of triumphant and tragic Jewish history.

Ninety-two years earlier in a very different Warsaw, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—married Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka, the middle daughter of the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. The chuppah ceremony was held in the courtyard of Yeshivah Tomchei Temimim in Warsaw, while the grand wedding reception took place just a stone’s throw away from where the Palace of Culture now stands, at a hall that once occupied Pańska 35.

“All this happens,” Mayor Trzaskowski noted about the menorah-lighting, “thanks to Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who is known as the most influential rabbi in contemporary history.”

The Rebbe launched Chabad’s Hanukkah awareness campaign in 1973, and in the decades since it has grown in size and scope, revitalizing the modern observance of the Festival of Lights. Today, there are 15,000 public menorahs dotting the globe from Washington, D.C., to Paris, to Moscow, and, for the last 15 years, Warsaw.

“We have already gotten used to it that it is celebrated practically all around the world, but we are especially proud because it all started in our city, Warsaw,” stated Trzaskowski. “It was here … [that] the Rebbe married the daughter of his predecessor and everything … that he did for humanity started … . These lights closed the circle, coming back to the place where it all started, to Warsaw.”

If in some parts of Europe old buildings serve as reminders of the rich Jewish life that once was, in Warsaw it is their utter absence that stands out. The synagogues, study halls, schools and orphanages are all gone, just like virtually all of Warsaw’s pre-war population of 400,000 Jews—destroyed, along with the rest of the city, by the Nazis and their collaborators.

Following World War II and the Holocaust, Poland, along with the relatively few Jews who returned there, fell under the boot of Soviet Communism. In fact, the Palace of Culture that serves as the menorah’s backdrop over the eight days and nights of Hanukkah and is Poland’s tallest building, was gifted to Communist Poland by Soviet despot Joseph Stalin in 1952 and completed three years later, after his death.

“Stalin built a monument here for himself that outlasted his life and his time,” says Chabad’s Stambler, whose Hanukkah activities included a live-streamed musical holiday program, as well as sending out menorah-and-candle kits throughout the country, including to Jewish prisoners. “The Palace of Culture was for so long a center of darkness. Today, the menorah stands at that very place to share the message of faith, tolerance, religious freedom and the power of light.”