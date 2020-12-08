As the dark winter of the coronavirus pandemic continues, this Hanukkah will see millions restricted in how they gather with many completely confined to their homes. In this time of widespread difficulty, confusion or even despair, Hanukkah’s message of light overcoming darkness is more crucial than ever. Chabad-Lubavitch has risen to the challenge around the globe, offering innovative twists on familiar Hanukkah celebrations that will safely bring the holiday joy to millions and ensure that everyone can observe the mitzvot of Hanukkah during this time, especially kindling a menorah at home. The super-site Hanukkah.org, which is expecting 10 million unique visitors this year, houses the largest Hanukkah events directory in the world, drawing on holiday happenings in hundreds of cities around the globe. With this Hanukkah shaping up to look like no other, here are some innovative and out-of-the-box events from the directory, as well as ideas of how to celebrate it with your family meaningfully and with joy, while keeping safe:

1. Classic Jumbo Public Menorahs to Inspire Your Family Since the early 1970s, when the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—launched the Hanukkah awareness campaign that brought the holiday to the mainstream, crowds have participated in the lighting of large public menorahs in capitals, city centers and at landmarks to celebrate the holiday's message of light over darkness. This year, the giant menorahs will be lit again, declaring for all that the light continues to shine even during times of intense darkness and pain. But while the large gatherings will not be able to go on as every year, that shouldn't stop you from bringing your family to a local giant menorah on your own to spend a few minutes reflecting on the message of Hanukkah. Here are a few of the thousands of locations where public menorahs will stand on Hanukkah: Although crowds will be at a minimum, New York City's giant menorah on Fifth Avenue at 59th Street will be lit at the crossroads of the world each night of the eight-day holiday. (File Photo: Chaim Perl/ Chabad .org) ● New York City's giant menorah on Fifth Avenue at 59th Street: This is the Guinness World Records largest menorah in the world and was designed by artist Yaacov Agam. It will be lit at the crossroads of the world each night of the eight-day holiday. ● Washington, D.C.: The National Menorah, a project of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), will be lit on the Ellipse near the White House. It is also no stranger to difficult times: The National Menorah was inaugurated by U.S. President Jimmy Carter in the winter of 1979 amid the Iran hostage crisis, the first time the president left the White House during the tense diplomatic standoff between the United States and Iran. ● San Francisco: The Bill Graham Menorah, first lit in 1975, will be lit each night of Hanukkah. The lighting will be livestreamed in lieu of the usual in-person event. ● London: A giant menorah will stand in Trafalgar Square, and Jews in the United Kingdom will join a virtual Hanukkah celebration featuring greetings from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. ● Berlin: A giant menorah will stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Germany's capital city, and its lighting will be livestreamed to the thousands who otherwise would have attended the always-popular event. Guests at the event will include Berlin's health minister and the city's mayor.

2. Parades and Menorah-Topped Cars "The most expensive car-menorah parade in the U.S.” in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will feature dozens of luxury vehicles and sports cars. A natural fit for a pandemic-safe Hanukkah celebration, hundreds of car-menorah parades will be taking place this year everywhere from Chesterfield, Mo. to State College, Pa., allowing families to safely join a community Hanukkah event and bringing the joy of Hanukkah to those isolating at home. In Houston, the menorah parade will honor first responders and will feature fire, EMS and police vehicles representing the state of Texas. “The most expensive car-menorah parade in the U.S.” in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will feature dozens of luxury vehicles and sports cars. Wayne, N.J., will see its first car-menorah parade this year, which will culminate at the township municipal building for a public menorah-lighting. Oakland, Calif., will see its first, too. The Milwaukee parade will begin in Mequon, Wis., loop the city and end in Bayside. In Milford, Mass., the parade will stop in three towns along the way for menorah-lightings. And in San Antonio, the menorah parade will conclude at the Alamo—the Texas site of one of the most famous stands of the few against the many. Drive-in and drive-through car parades will take place around the world.

3. Drive-In Events Menorahs and dreidels are getting supersized for Hanukkah drive-in events. In Charlotte, N.C., guests will park in the SouthPark Mall lot to watch the lighting of an enormous menorah constructed out of nine scissor-lift trucks. A cement truck will be transformed into a supersized dreidel—the traditional Hanukkah spinning top—and guests will enjoy pre-packaged Hanukkah treats in their cars. In Port Washington, N.Y., legendary sportscaster Len Berman will emcee a drive-in concert and menorah lighting that will feature a giant 20-foot LED screen, a virtual concert with the 8th Day band, and pre-packaged Hanukkah treats for all. In California’s Conejo Valley, no less than seven car-menorah parades will be threading their way through Ventura County before converging on the Janss Marketplace rooftop lot for a drive-in concert that will feature five performers, including a DJ, a klezmer band, a fire juggler, a singer and a chazzan. In Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., a car-menorah parade will be followed by a drive-in giant menorah-lighting and Hanukkah fireworks show. The giant menorah-lighting at Chabad of Bushey in the United Kingdom will be followed by a dazzling light show. In San Mateo, Calif., the drive-in will feature a dreidel mascot. The drive-in Hanukkah spectacular in Minneapolis will feature a laser light show. In Peabody, Mass., Chabad will host a menorah-lighting and movie night in the North Shore Mall parking lot. And in Hartford, Connecticut’s largest Hanukkah celebration reinvents itself as the drive-in “Fire on Ice” celebration, featuring a Chassidic folk band and the carving of a giant eight-foot menorah out of ice.

4. Drive-Thru Events Ideal for families, drive-thru Hanukkah events allow participants to enjoy a variety of activities, treats and entertainment from the comfort—and safety—of their own cars. In Petaluma, Calif., Hanukkah music will be streamed to car radios, and the cars themselves will be decorated, joining in the holiday spirit. In Denver, the drive-thru will include a pop-up Hanukkah story, make-your-own menorah and dreidel, and a live DJ and street performers for Colorado families. In Tampa Bay, Fla., where limited attendance will be allowed at the Buccaneers-Vikings game Dec. 13, Chabad of South Tampa will light the menorah, and the lighting will be shown on the stadium’s 9,600-square-foot video boards.

5. Sporting Events In recent years, sporting venues of all types began to incorporate the celebration of Hanukkah into their programming, bringing the message of Jewish pride and freedom of religion to tens of thousands of fans. This year, despite in-person attendance drastically curtailed at NFL games, and with the NHL and NBA seasons’ start delayed until after Hanukkah, some creative sports-themed events will take place at or near stadiums in a Covid-safe way. In S. Clara, Calif., the Levi’s Stadium parking lot will host a mega Hanukkah drive-in featuring a live concert by the Moshav Band. In Tampa Bay, Fla., where limited attendance will be allowed at the Buccaneers-Vikings game on Dec. 13, Chabad of South Tampa will light the menorah, and the ighting will be shown on the stadium’s 9,600-square-foot video boards.

6. Volunteer to Bring Joy The pandemic has not affected everyone evenly; there are people in your community and neighborhood who may be hungry, are lonely, elderly and frail, or unwell and need help. Consider volunteering and helping others who need you. Around the world, Chabad centers have been helping those in need throughout the pandemic and Hanukkah will be no exception, with events and programs planned to accommodate everyone. For people living with special needs, Chabad’s volunteer-powered Friendship Circle branches will be hosting unique Covid-safe events. Friendship Circle Brooklyn will host an outdoor Hanukkah party. Friendship Circle of Las Vegas held a pre-Hanukkah toy drive. Friendship Circle in Livingston, N.J., which recently opened a 53,000-square-foot center, will host a drive-in concert and offer packages to those isolating at home. Friendship Circle of Connecticut will host an outdoor glow-in-the-dark Hanukkah party. Chabad’s Smile on Seniors chapters will host safe events for the senior community at a time when they’re much appreciated. In the Five Towns on Long Island, N.Y., Hanukkah party boxes will be distributed and local seniors will join a virtual Hanukkah party. In Phoenix, Smile on Seniors hosted a Hanukkah cooking demo and will host a virtual menorah-lighting in balmy Arizona as well. And for those facing food insecurity, Chabad-directed food banks have been providing much-needed aid throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so this Hanukkah. Bubby Fira’s Food Bank in Chicago, which saw a 600 percent increase in demand since the start of the pandemic, will be providing people in need with Hanukkah meals and pantry items. And in Montreal, the Family Store—a subsidized grocery warehouse—will stock a multitude of holiday items at steeply-discounted prices. Ambassadors of Light are bringing the light and spirit of Hanukkah to individuals and families who would otherwise not be celebrating the holiday.

7. Volunteer to Share the Light: An army of teen and young professional volunteers are bringing the light and spirit of Hanukkah to individuals and families who would otherwise not be celebrating the holiday during this difficult and isolating coronavirus year. Ambassadors of Light is a project of the Chabad Mitzvah Society and is run out of local Chabad-Lubavitch centers, which encourage local Jews to “menorah it forward.” A printable Hanukkah home companion from Chabad.org will make the holiday at home more meaningful and enjoyable for all.