An army of teen and young professional volunteers is spreading out this week and next through Jewish communities in remote villages, small towns and major cities to bring the light and spirit of Hanukkah to hundreds of thousands of individuals and families who would otherwise not be celebrating the holiday during this difficult and isolating coronavirus year.

Stephanie Blitshtein of Plano, Texas, is one young woman who, observing proper social distancing, will be handing out menorah kits as part of the worldwide “Ambassador of Light” program coordinated by the Chabad-Lubavitch Mitzvah Society, Chabad Young Professionals and CTeen chapters around the world

She explains her role like this: “Let’s say I have a friend who’s Jewish, I can give them a menorah with candles so they can have that to do the mitzvah. Also, if I know that someone at my housing complex is Jewish, I can give them a menorah or leave it at their door. If my Chabad rabbi had to meet one person at a time on his own, I don’t know how long that would take,” says Blitshtein, a project manager for a software company.

This isn’t her first role as an “ambassador” for Chabad. She previously participated in a Chabad Ambassadors’ trip to Russia in 2018 and has encouraged people to attend Shabbat dinner at Chabad over the years. “It’s really cool because I feel like it’s a chain reaction,” she says. “My rabbi got me to come, and I got my friend to come and they got their friend ... it’s beautiful to see. My one mitzvah can affect someone else and you never know the impact that will have.”

According to Rabbi Eli Block, leader of Chabad Young Professionals in San Antonio, “There is nothing more fulfilling and gratifying than to contribute to a person’s Jewish experience, and to be a part of that not just by receiving but by giving. So when someone becomes an ambassador, it expresses that they are an active player in their Yiddishkeit and in spreading Yiddishkeit, and that’s the essence of the vision of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.”

Yoni Levinger from CYP in Pacific Beach, Calif., wll be spreading the light.

Indeed, giving doesn’t just empower the receiver. It empowers the giver as well.

“I think Chanukah will be a little more meaningful this year because I am connecting on a different level and scale than usual,” says 15-year-old Jonathan Gueta, a CTeen member and an Ambassador of Light in Roslyn, N.Y., on Long Island. “It also makes me feel more connected to the holiday.”

In addition to handing out menorah kits to other teens, Gueta will also tell them about CTeen programs and encourage them to join the youth group’s activities.