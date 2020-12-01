Since its initial release 35 years ago, Lessons in Tanya has been an indispensable key to accessing the Tanya, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi’s seminal work of Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidut. Now, a remastered edition of Lessons in Tanya‘s classic English translation, commentary and elucidation is available online at Chabad.org, in coordination with the Kehot Publication Society.

The work is the result of nearly a decade of painstaking effort by scholars, writers, editors and developers, and is being launched as the Jewish community worldwide is preparing to mark Yud Tes Kislev—19 Kislev, the anniversary of the liberation of Rabbi Schneur Zalman, the founder of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, from his imprisonment in czarist Russia in 1798. The Chassidic holiday is known as the “Rosh Hashanah of Chassidism” and marks the completion—and beginning—of the annual Tanya study cycle.

Available online at Chabad.org as well as in Chabad.org’s Daily Study app, the remastered Lessons in Tanya boasts a linear translation and complete mobile integration. Crisp new fonts and layout provide a fresh look to the timeless manuscript. Users will appreciate the ability to choose from perusing the Hebrew or English texts separately, as well as the linear translation. Another option allows the user to hide the running commentary—ideal for someone with limited time looking to study just the text itself.

RELATED

Written concisely and with enormous precision, the Tanya is rife with meaning, and unpacking the nuances of each word is a challenging task even for the most erudite of teachers.

The current edition received its impetus when Rabbi Mendel Cohen, a mashpia—Chassidic teacher and mentor—would spend hours preparing Tanya classes for his students at Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon—Chabad in Los Angeles, and often turned to Lessons in Tanya—or, as its Yiddish version is titled, Shiurim B’Sefer Hatanya. In time, this would lead to his playing a key role in preparing the remastered edition of the book, a benefit to countless students around the globe.

Authored by Rabbi Yosef Wineberg, Lessons in Tanya elucidates and makes accessible the mystical terms and concepts throughout the Tanya, and fills many gaps in what the terse Tanya text assumes to be the reader's background knowledge. Lessons in Tanya’s creation began in 1960, when Wineberg began a weekly Tanya class in Yiddish on The Jewish Daily Forward’s WEVD radio station in New York.

Each week Saturday evening at 10:00 p.m., after the conclusion of Shabbat, Wineberg’s made-for-radio narrator’s voice would begin with his trademark greeting, “Ah guteh voch—a good week to the esteemed listeners and students of our lesson,” before launching into the week’s class. The class had the immeasurable benefit of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—personally reviewing and annotating Wineberg’s notes each week before they were delivered on air, and so the lesson that was always replete with the Rebbe’s own added explanations.

These classes were later adapted by Wineberg, Rabbi Moshe Pinchas Katz and Rabbi Mendel Tenenbaum, members of the Vaad L’Hafotzas Chassidus (the Committee for Spreading Chassidut), into a Yiddish book titled Shiurim B’Sefer Hatanya which was published by the Kehot Publication Society. In the 1980s the work was translated into English by Wineberg’s sons Rabbi Sholom Ber Wineberg, who directs the Chabad House Center of Kansas City, Missouri; and Rabbi Levy Wineberg, dean at Hama’or Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, and published as Lessons in Tanya.

In partnership with Kehot—and in close coordination with its director, Rabbi Yosef B. Friedman—Lessons in Tanya has been available online at Chabad.org since 1997.