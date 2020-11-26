Rabbi Herschel Feigelstock, an educator who narrowly escaped the Nazis in his native Austria, was imprisoned in a wartime internment camp in Canada, taught Judaic studies in Yiddish to Jewish public-school children and then served as a pillar of the Montreal Jewish community as a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary for three-quarters of a century, passed away on Nov. 25. He was 98 years old. Born in Vienna to R. Avrohom and Gittel Feigelstock in 1922, Herschel (Reuven Tzvi Yehuda) Feigelstock grew up in the very traditional but decidedly non-Chassidic Viennese Orthodox Jewish community. His father was a learned businessman who taught Torah every morning and evening, and who lectured for several hours every Shabbat. When he had the means, R’ Avrohom’s children were privately tutored in Talmud in the morning and learned secular subjects from an observant Jewish teacher in the afternoon, going twice a year to be tested in a public school. When his business suffered amid growing anti-Semitism in the early 1930s, other students joined the Feigelstock children to help defray the costs. RELATED When the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory—visited Vienna for health reasons in the mid-1930s, Avrohom Feigelstock arranged for a group of students, including his son Herschel, to visit the Rebbe where he was staying at the Hotel Continental on Praterstrasse. In a 2015 interview with Chabad.org, Feigelstock recalled how the boys stood in a semi-circle around the Rebbe’s table, then passed by his seat one by one and kissed his hand. “He ... spoke to us lovingly, with such care and devotion,” he remembered. Herschel’s second encounter with the Sixth Rebbe took place at around the same time. Word went out that the Rebbe would be reciting a maamar, a Chassidic discourse, in the lobby of his hotel. Young Herschel, then just around bar mitzvah age, went with a fellow student and joined the crowd of listeners. During those visits, he also encountered the Sixth Rebbe’s son-in-law and successor the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneersohn, of righteous memory. “I remember that he looked very young. He struck me as an anomaly,” recalled Feigelstock some 70 years later. “On one hand, he wore a gray suit, a gray fedora with a down-turned brim and a wristwatch. These were seen as ‘modern’ in our community, where black homburgs or other hats with upturned brims were expected, as were pocket watches. Yet, it was very clear that he was devoted to Chassidism in a way that few young men were. While some of the older men wore silk kapotes [long black coats] on Shabbat, almost none of the younger fellows did. Yet here was a man with a gray hat who was particular to wear the traditional Shabbat silk. It was very striking.”

Escaped to England, Imprisoned in Canada Within years of his release from a British POW camp, the rabbi became a recognized leader within the Montreal Jewish community. With the outbreak of World War II, the family escaped to Budapest. Since they were not legally allowed to remain there, Avrohom Feigelstock arranged passage for his sons to go alone to England. It would be many years until they’d be reunited with their parents, who managed to escape to Uruguay and then make their way to New York, where they reunited in 1948. In England, the boys studied in a yeshivah with other refugees. Despite their being Jewish refugees from Nazi Austria, in 1940 the Feigelstock were arrested by British authorities—as Austrian nationals they were viewed as potential enemies—and placed in an internment camp. Eventually, they were transferred to camps in Canada, where they were ultimately released. Once free, their first stop was at the newly established Chabad yeshivah in Montreal, where they were warmly welcomed by the nine young war refugees who had recently come to Canada from Poland by way of Japan and China. “I had a Chassidic soul, and was drawn to the Chabad yeshivah and their inspired way of serving G‑d,” recalled Feigelstock. “By 1943, I became a student in the Chabad yeshivah in Montreal. There were now 10 of us—the nine Polish boys, who were in their early 20s, and me, barely 20 years old. “They were alone in the world and very busy teaching younger children in the afternoon school they had founded. Still, they kept rigorously to the yeshivah study schedule.” Both the Sixth Rebbe and the Rebbe were encouraging and very involved in every aspect of their work. In 1945, Feigelstock began teaching Judaic-studies classes in Yiddish to public school students, in what would soon grow into a full-day Jewish school. It was around that time that Chabad of Montreal purchased its first center, on Park Avenue. Feigelstock with his students in 1946