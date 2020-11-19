Dr. Shoshana Rosenberg, an epidemiologist who conducts research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, refers to it as the “silver lining” of being forced to work at home due to the pandemic. Once a week, she takes a break from her work and logs on to an online class, where she and a group of between 40 and 80 women learn a sichah of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Literally a “talk,” a sichah of the Rebbe can be scholarly in nature, as well as an incisive commentary on human nature, Jewish life or even global affairs. For roughly three decades, a portion of the weekly talks was typed up in essay form in Yiddish or Hebrew and personally edited by the Rebbe for publication. The edited talks, released to correspond to the Torah portion of the week, were then aggregated into the 39 bound volumes of Likkutei Sichot, “Collected Talks.”

Likkutei Sichot has been described as the heart and soul of the Rebbe’s teachings—a fusion of all elements of Torah, from the exoteric to the esoteric, and a key to grasping the Rebbe’s view on Judaism and life itself. Rosenberg and her online study group are one of many who are part of Project Likutei Sichot, an initiative to encourage as many people as possible to learn through all 39 volumes. Since it began this winter, the syllabus has included two essays per week and will eventually transition to three per week until all 1,227 sichot have been studied, which should take about eight years to complete. Organizers hope that thousands will join in the study.

While much of the Rebbe’s pastoral care can be found in the Igrot Kodesh in which a portion of his voluminous correspondence has been published, the sichot of Likkutei Sichot are intricately woven forays into advanced rabbinic debates. A single sichah may cite dozens of Talmudic and Kabbalistic sources as the Rebbe probes the gamut of Jewish wisdom to shed light on a nuance in a passage or an anomaly in Jewish law.

As a result, learning the sichot generally requires a mastery of Hebrew and Yiddish, as well as a good grasp of the scriptural or rabbinic subjects being examined. Studying a single sichah alone can sometimes take hours, depending on the student. To aid students of different backgrounds and levels, many resources, such as a repository of pre-recorded classes, articles culled from Chabad.org, translations, source sheets, summaries, PowerPoint presentations, as well as teaching tools and study aids, are all freely available on the project’s website alongside PDFs of the actual essays to be studied that week.