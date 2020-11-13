When Nathan Lewin addressed the virtual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim) as its keynote on Sunday afternoon, there was no need for an introduction. Over the past half-century, Lewin has made a name for himself as a talented litigator and become famous as one of the nation’s preeminent defenders of the Bill of Rights, particularly the religious liberties enshrined in the First Amendment.

Having started his legal career clerking for Supreme Court Justice John M. Harlan II in the late 1950s, then going on to work in Robert F. Kennedy’s Justice Department—Kennedy sent the young Shabbat-observing man to Nashville, Tenn., to help prosecute Jimmy Hoffa, and he later served as deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights—before spending decades in private practice, the 84-year-old Lewin continues to make headlines.

Lewin and his daughter, Alyza Lewin, represented Menachem Zivotofsky for 18 years in his family’s quest to have Jerusalem, Israel, written in Zivotofsky’s U.S. passport. Zivotofsky was just granted such a passport at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem this October. Lewin likewise came up during the recent Supreme Court nomination process, describing now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s work on behalf of Jewish causes while she was a young associate at Lewin’s law firm in 1999-2000, including the pro bono defense of a public menorah display in Jersey City, N.J. Barrett filled the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with whom Lewin had a long and warm relationship. In fact, Ginsburg’s office called Lewin shortly after she joined the Supreme Court for his guidance in affixing a mezuzah to her chambers.

Nathan Lewin (Photo: Rikki Lewin )

Throughout his career, Lewin has been known to be a passionate advocate for causes he believes to be just. “In interviews,” The New York Times wrote about him in a 1988 profile while he was defending U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese, “several lawyers, most unabashed admirers of Mr. Lewin, faulted him for sometimes being too ardent in his advocacy—a criticism Mr. Lewin accepts. ‘I get ... carried away by what I think is right,’ ” he told the paper.

Perhaps it was this, as well as his reputation for tenacity—a decade earlier, Lewin sued the Times into admitting it had erred and issuing a correction pertaining to Lewin’s time defending former President Richard Nixon—that in the summer of 1985 caught the attention of Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch, the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, and a secretary of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Some months earlier, librarians at the Library of Agudas Chassidei Chabad had noticed that rare books from its priceless archive collection were going missing. Surveillance footage showed this to be the work of the estranged grandson of the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory, who after being confronted claimed the books to be his personal inheritance. When he refused to stop selling these valuable books on the open market, Krinsky turned to Lewin.

Lewin with the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

“I got a call in the middle of the night from Rabbi Krinsky,” Lewin recalls to Chabad.org. “That’s how it began on my end.”

Lewin immediately sought and obtained a restraining order enjoining the grandson from selling any more of the books in his possession, and then filed suit in federal court in Brooklyn to establish, as the Rebbe maintained, that the library was a communal possession belonging to the Chabad-Lubavitch community. The Rebbe did not weigh in on every step of the defense’s work, insisting this was the role of the team of lawyers led by Lewin, but did provide insight that proved to be crucial.

“In our initial meeting [of lawyers] with the Rebbe he pointed at the letter written [by the Sixth Rebbe] to [Alexander] Marx [the librarian of Jewish Theological Seminary in New York] as the key,” says Lewin. In it, the Sixth Rebbe had made clear that the library was not his own personal property but a valuable resource for the entire Jewish people, and belonged to the movement he led. “We highlighted that piece of evidence and Judge [Charles] Sifton subsequently quoted it in its entirety.”

“The Rebbe was totally cognizant of every step we were taking, he read the transcripts, all the pretrial proceedings,” recalls Lewin. “I was astounded by how familiar he was with everything that had been said during the hearings.”

The months Lewin spent shuttling back and forth between Washington, D.C., and New York preparing for the case, followed by the 23-day-long trial, ultimately paid off. On Hei Tevet 5747 (Jan. 6, 1987), Sifton ruled that the library in its entirety belonged to the Lubavitch movement. In an age before WhatsApp, the news rocketed around the globe with jubilation breaking out at Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn—a short distance from the federal courthouse in downtown Brooklyn—as well as synagogues and Jewish communities everywhere.

“I want to say that the Nat Lewin I met a year-and-a-half ago is not the same Nat Lewin ... that we’re about to hear from,” Krinsky told a packed, euphoric audience at a celebratory event held two nights after the court victory. “This is the Nat Lewin—Reb Nosson Lewin—who will be written about for generations ... in the history of Lubavitch as one of the heroes of this [painful story].”

Lewin on the dais at 770 on Hei Teves

“I think every other lawyer in the United States has envied me for the last two days,” Lewin told the crowd to great applause. “ ... There’s no lawyer in the United States whose victory in court has been met by ... days ... and nights of dancing and singing and joy in the streets!”

Ten months later, on Nov. 17, 1987, the 25th day of Cheshvan—exactly 33 years ago—the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously upheld Sifton’s district court ruling.

“I thought we had a very, very strong ground for sustaining Judge Sifton’s decision, so I was pretty confident in terms of the appeal,” reflects Lewin. “But it was certainly a brachah [blessing] that it was affirmed.”