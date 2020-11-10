This year’s International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim) is expected to be the largest ever in terms of attendance, as well as one of the most ambitious in scope and reach, as more than 5,000 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries—and thousands more lay leaders, family members and admirers—will join the conference, which has moved to a virtual format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will begin Thursday, Nov. 12, and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 15, with the Grand Event—this year’s iteration of the annual Grand Banquet, which will feature addresses from attorney Nathan Lewin and Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson.

Lewin, a prominent attorney for more than 60 years, has repeatedly defended religious liberty, including dozens of cases over the decades securing the right to display public menorahs on government property. He was also one of Chabad’s main attorneys in the federal court case over ownership of the library of the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory.

Kalmenson, a noted author and speaker, will keynote the conference after his book Positivity Bias has garnered widespread acclaim.

With rabbis tuning in from time zones as many as 22 hours apart, organizing live programming throughout the weekend is a challenge that has been met with innovative solutions, like the rolling melaveh malkah that will begin after Shabbat ends in New Zealand and continue around the globe, concluding in Alaska well over 24 hours later. But despite the challenges, organizers felt the conference, with its celebration of Jewish unity and uplifting of Jewish communities around the globe, had to go on.

“We see the global nature of this year’s conference as an opportunity rather than a setback,” said Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, vice chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch, the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. “This year’s unique format will allow us to showcase diverse Jewish communities around the globe and the Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries at their helm.”