Like so many people around the world, Michele Gordon of Greensboro, N.C., has not been out much since the start of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. She takes appropriate precautions while shopping, avoids most in-person social interactions and has cut out her out-of-home volunteering. Her spiritual life has also been home-centered. After her father passed away in June, she and her family members took shiva calls over Zoom only, and Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur were both observed at home.

But come Chanukah, celebrated this year from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, Gordon plans to get out of the house and celebrate by driving around town with a menorah on the top of her car, waving to friends and acquaintances, and sharing the light of Chanukah with others. Along with her husband and children, Gordon is among the thousands of people who will strap a menorah on top of their vehicle during the course of the holiday to participate in one of hundreds of menorah parades organized by Chabad-Lubavitch centers all over the world.

“There have been friends and coworkers whom I have not seen since February,” says the mother of two, who has lived in Greensboro for 21 years. “It’s going to be very exciting to actually see each other in person even through the window panes of our cars.”

Last year, an estimated 5,000 car-top menorahs hit roads all over the world. This year, the numbers are expected to rise exponentially as synagogues and community centers capitalize on the menorah parade. It is expected to be the latest iteration of coronavirus adaptation that began with Zoom classes, workshops and events last spring, and has since spawned a wealth of creative and new expressions of Jewish life outside the confines of the sanctuary, classroom or social hall.

The Greensboro parade, which typically includes 40 vehicles, will wend its way from the local Chabad center, directed by Rabbi Yosef and Hindy Plotkin, to downtown where a giant menorah will be lit.

In addition to a car-top menorah, each vehicle will be supplied with Chanukah music to blast over their speakers, a bag of Chanukah snacks and a custom Chanukah T-shirt for each passenger.

Since each family remains seated in their own vehicle for the duration of the celebration, the parades are COVID-safe—a relief for those families that include immunocompromised individuals or senior family members.