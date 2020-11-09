Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, the rosh yeshivah of Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem in New York and a leading halachic authority in North America, passed away on Nov. 6. He was 91 years old.

Rabbi Feinstein was born to his parents, the illustrious Rabbi Moshe Feinstein and Rebbetzin Sima Feinstein in the city of Lyuban in the Soviet Union (currently Belarus). When Dovid was 8 years old, the family immigrated to the United States and settled on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where he was to live for the rest of his life.

A few years after arriving in the United States, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein was named rosh yeshivah of Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem (known as MTJ), what was then a small yeshivah that gained renown under his leadership. Over the years, he became world-famous as one of the foremost halachic authorities of his generation.

Upon his father’s passing in 5746 (1986), Rabbi Dovid took charge of the Manhattan branch of the yeshivah, while his brother, Rabbi Reuven Feinstein, directed the Staten Island branch of MTJ. Despite the changing tide of neighborhoods in New York City, Rabbi Feinstein remained a stalwart presence in the historically Jewish neighborhood of the Lower East Side.

Like his father before him, Rabbi Dovid Feinstein soon became a leading halachic authority and was known to have his phone busy at all hours of the day and night, with calls from around the world on all areas of halachah.

He was also a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudath Israel of America and authored many works and commentaries on the Torah, Talmud and halachah. In the classic Stone Edition of the Torah printed by Artscroll Publishing House, for example, there appears an explanation from Rabbi Feinstein as to the significance of the Masoretic note that appears at the end of every parashah.