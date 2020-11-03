Jewish institutions in Vienna, Austria, remained closed on Tuesday after a shooting by one or more terrorists on Monday night left four dead, including a gunman, who was killed by police. The attack took place in the Innere Stadt, Vienna’s old town, an area home to several synagogues including the historic Stadttempel, near the Danube river. Two passers-by were fired at directly in front of the Stadttempel synagogue, and a third seriously injured within eyeshot of the synagogue. At least fifteen people were injured in all.

Authorities continued to search for possible accomplices throughout the night and day, although police suggested that despite early reports of multiple shooters, he may have acted alone.

According to Rabbi Jacob Biderman, executive director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Austria, all of the city’s synagogues have been accounted for with no known injuries or loss of life in the Jewish community. “I checked with all five of Vienna’s Chabad houses, as well as our educational institutions, and thank G‑d everyone is fine,” Biderman told Chabad.org. “While there is much about this attack that we do not yet know, we are thankful that the Jewish community seems to have been spared from harm and extend our prayers for all those injured.”

It remains unclear whether the synagogue was a direct target of the attack, although by the time the onslaught commenced evening prayers had ended and the synagogue office and a nearby kosher restaurant were closed.

“Our thoughts are with the relatives of all the victims, with the injured and with members the emergency services, who have our full support,” said Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Community of Vienna, in a statement. “The anti-Semitic motive of radical Islamists is obvious, but it also shows that anti-Semitism … is not only a threat to Jews, but to all people concerned with freedom, democracy and humanism.”

Modern Austria had 200,000 Jews before the Holocaust and today has a Jewish population of about 9,000, most of them in the capital of Vienna. Chabad of Austria was established in 1980 and today has 13 institutions throughout Vienna and Salzburg, and serves Jews throughout the country.

Police and emergency vehicles respond to the attack.

Armed police respond to a terror attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria.