When David Ginsberg fled from China to Cambodia back in February earlier this year to escape the quickly spreading coronavirus pandemic, he had no idea that matters would develop into the stuff of horror movies.

A native of Philadelphia, Ginsberg was born to a Jewish family but grew up with little Jewish education. An attorney by profession, he eventually moved to the Far East to practice law, ultimately settling in Shenzhen, China, where he has been living for the past eight years.

Throughout his time in Asia, Ginsberg would frequent Chabad centers sprinkled across the continent, with stints in Japan and other parts of China. It was in these distant locales—far away from the bustling Jewish communities of his youth in Pennsylvania—that he first started gaining appreciation for Jewish community and the sense of belonging it brings in a place so far from home.

RELATED

“While praying Friday nights at Chabad,” relates Ginsberg, “often I would sit there watching the services and appreciating being with ‘my’ community. While I did not understand the prayers, and I could neither recite them nor follow them, I felt an attachment to Jews all over the world spanning the millennia.”

As the virus swept across China in the beginning of this year, Ginsberg noticed from his office window in Shenzhen that everyday life was changing. The usual throngs were much thinner, if not entirely absent, and everything pointed in the direction of a real catastrophe in the making.

At that time, the world did not yet know that the coronavirus would spread so dramatically, rendering borders meaningless; rather, it appeared to be a problem limited within China. Looking for a neutral place to escape to and ride out the virus, Ginsberg found his spot: Cambodia. As one of the few countries left with a border still open, relatively affordable flights to boot and familiarity from past business trips, Ginsberg soon found himself on a flight to Phnom Penh.

Touching down on Cambodian soil and making his way to a familiar hotel in the center of town, Ginsberg followed his usual protocol in Asian countries and got in touch with Rabbi Bentzion Butman, co-director with his wife, Mashie, of the Chabad Jewish Center in Phnom Penh.

“It was then, right away, that I immediately noticed just how exceptional this rabbi is,” says Ginsberg. “He was not only welcoming, he asked me to come by the Chabad and meet him. We had a very friendly meeting, and I was greatly looking forward to Friday-night services.”

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.