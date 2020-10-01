Back when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading through North America in March, professional sports abruptly ground to a halt. Basketball resumed months later in what is referred to as the “bubble”—a closed-off isolation zone of hotels, arenas and workplaces centered on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

Two days before Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi Dovid Dubov had his hands full getting ready. There were socially-distanced services to organize, outdoor shofar-blowings to schedule and Rosh Hashanah gift packages to deliver to community members staying at home for the holiday. Dubov, program director for Chabad-Lubavitch of Greater Orlando, had hardly a moment to spare.

Then the phone rang.

It was an official with the National Basketball Association (NBA.) There were Jews who would be stuck inside the bubble for Rosh Hashanah: Could Chabad help out?

It wouldn’t be easy, thought Dubov, but, of course, the answer was yes. And when they reached out again days before Sukkot as the NBA Finals were beginning, the answer remained the same.

To enable games to go on safely, virtually no one enters the bubble without a seven-day quarantine period. Back on Sept. 16, with Rosh Hashanah beginning in 48 hours, that meant there was no way for Dubov—or anyone else from the outside—to personally lead the services. So as he’s done so many times in the months since the pandemic struck,and as thousands of other Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries have done during these tumultuous times, he improvised.

“We gathered machzorim, yarmulkes, tallisim, holiday food and put it all in boxes,” Dubov told Chabad.org. “And we gave them a step-by-step guide on how to do everything in order, how to fulfill everything they could on their own.”

Hours before the holiday began, Dubov and several other volunteers brought a boxed Rosh Hashanah to the bubble, where they were met by officials who shuttled the packages into the isolation zone, where they made possible a holiday observance in extraordinary circumstances.