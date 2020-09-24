Rabbi Avraham Lider, a tireless activist who dedicated his life to helping others with medical emergencies and other needs, passed away suddenly on Sept. 18, the first night of Rosh Hashanah, 5781, from a heart attack. He was 61 years old. The rabbi was a beloved figure in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., where he founded and headed the Ahavas Chesed organization for nearly 30 years. The list of services it offers is as vital as it is broad: helping patients at home, procuring medical supplies and equipment, a veritable army of volunteers on call for bedside visitations, hot meals for the sick and their families, as well as a special community ambulette to shuttle patients around for their health needs, to name just a few. Perhaps one of the most visible projects Lider spearheaded were monthly blood drives. Corralling community members to report to a local consignment laboratory and donate blood to the New York Blood Center, over the years Lider single-handedly arranged thousands of donors. With his eyeglasses perched on top of his head and deep baritone voice, Lider was a constant presence at these drives, effusing joyous gratitude to the many who would pass through. RELATED As the recent coronavirus pandemic wreaked its destructive path across the world and particularly so in the local community of Crown Heights, Lider’s Ahavas Chesed kicked into high gear, tending to the hundreds of patients in the neighborhood in so many different ways. When the FDA fast-tracked the approval of treatments using convalescent plasma for patients suffering from the virus, Lider, along with other activists from various Orthodox communities, arranged an unprecedented plasma drive that saw the New York Blood Center bring the sophisticated equipment to a remote location for the first time ever—right in the heart of Crown Heights—at the behest of Ahavas Chesed. Those at the recent plasma drive were able to see the joy on Lider’s face as he proudly reported on the life-saving efforts he had helped organize in the preceding weeks. Indeed, community members relate that when a healed COVID-19 patient would finally make his or her way home after battling the dreaded illness, Lider would personally escort them, jumping and dancing with joy as if it was his own child. Those who were at a recent plasma drive were able to see the joy on Lider’s face as he proudly reported on the life-saving efforts he had helped organize in the recent weeks. (Photo: Shmulik Serebryanski)

Native of Jerusalem , and a Born Teacher Lider was born in 1959 to a family of Slonim Chassidim in Jerusalem. When Avraham was 12 years old, his father, Boruch Dovid, was rushed to the United States for emergency eye surgery, taking his son along to accompany him. Lider would later recall how impressed he was by the overt presence of Satmar Chassidim in the hospitals of New York City, always available to help patients with the many chesed organizations they run. It was then that he resolved to one day take up this important work himself. After growing closer with Chabad-Lubavitch during his teenage years in Jerusalem, Lider enrolled in a Lubavitcher yeshivah, and eventually moved to Brooklyn to be in close proximity to the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. There, he met his wife, Tema (nee Levitin), and they settled in Crown Heights. Lider first turned to another one of his natural gifts: education. A warm, caring man with boundless energy, he taught Pre-1A in the local boy’s school Oholei Torah for 20 years. Hundreds of students recall his energy, passion for Torah and the outpouring of love during his lessons. He would say that teaching was the joy of his life, as he cherished his students and they cherished him.