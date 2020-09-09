When Rabbi Moshe Levin of Los Angeles received a call one day in August from his friends, Yosef and Alona Cohen, he was quite taken aback, to say the least. “Rabbi, can you please help us figure out how to donate face masks to protect against COVID-19 to every Chabad center in the country?” they asked. Needless to say, this is not a call that Levin—rabbi of the Chabad synagogue of Bais Bezalel in the Pico Robertson area and co-director with his wife, Chanie, of Chabad of Downtown East in Los Angeles—gets every day. RELATED What was behind this surprising and extraordinarily generous request? Yosef explained that he and his father, Isaac, head up a logistics and freight forwarding company, ICU-Production, in the downtown area of Los Angeles, specializing in providing personal protective equipment to hospitals. With robust warehousing capacity and numerous overseas connections, as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading and the public need for masks skyrocketed across the United States, the Cohens got to work doing what they could to secure a generous local supply of masks. Bit by bit, they managed to do so, positioning their company as a vital resource during these unprecedented times.

A Most Unusual High Holiday Pledge As the High Holidays approached, Yosef and Alona were thinking about what they could do to help the Jewish community. “It was during this time that a friend of mine gifted me a painting of the Lubavitcher Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson], of blessed memory,” Alona told Chabad.org. The painting is really unique, depicting the Rebbe holding a Torah scroll against a stark black background. It just struck me that this is really what Chabad and the Rebbe’s message with his emissaries is all about—bringing light into the darkness, transforming the surroundings.” It was then that the couple decided that Chabad Houses across the country would be the best outlet for their largesse. “We’ve been to Chabad Houses in so many different places, and no matter where it was, we always felt like it was home—and we didn’t even know what Chabad was growing up,” said Yosef. “When we saw that picture, we instinctively knew what we wanted to do.” This portrait of the Rebbe inspired the Cohens to make their donation. (Art: RivkaKrinsky.com)