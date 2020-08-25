Rabbi Sholom Hecht opened Hecht’s Judaica on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1969, but his first foray into the business was nearly 20 years earlier, in 1950. Back then, just a few months after the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, assumed leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, the new Rebbe needed a silver goblet of a specific size to be used for Passover. Young Sholom Hecht spared no effort in getting it.

The youngest of the six legendary Hecht brothers, who filled prestigious rabbinic pulpits on the East Coast and Chicago, he was among the few individuals to enjoy an “open-door policy” in the Rebbe’s study, where he was free to visit whenever he felt the need.

Sholom Hecht was born in Brooklyn in 1928 to Shea (Yehoshua) and Soochie (Sarah) Hecht, stalwart Chassidim of Galician descent, who, along with their sons, became staunch admirers of the Sixth Rebbe of Chabad—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory.

Hecht’s father was born in an America where it was difficult to maintain a religious Jewish lifestyle, and the family was unique in its continued fealty to Torah and mitzvah observances despite the prevailing atmosphere. Sholom would often give away his bed for weeks at a time for the visiting rabbis collecting funds for the poor of the Old Country staying in the Hecht home, where they were assured food that met the most exacting standards of kosher and an atmosphere filled with Torah study and Chassidic warmth.

Like his brothers before him, Sholom studied in the Chaim Berlin and Torah Vodaas yeshivahs. After the Sixth Rebbe came to America in 1940 and re-established the central Lubavitcher yeshivah in Brooklyn, Sholom was among its first students.

As a youth, he watched as his brothers took up pulpits and educational positions, following the directive of the Sixth Rebbe, who urged his students to bolster Judaism and Torah education wherever they might be.

While still a teen, he was appointed rabbi of the Penn Street Synagogue in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Every week, he would consult with the Sixth Rebbe’s son-in-law, Rabbi Menachem Mendel, who supplied him with material for his sermon.

They continued to enjoy an unusually close relationship after the Sixth Rebbe passed away in 1950.

Just two months later, on the eve of Passover, Sholom met with his brother, Rabbi Yaakov Yehudah (J.J.) Hecht, already a respected pulpit rabbi and community activist. J.J. excitedly shared with his brother that Rabbi Menachem Mendel, had asked him to procure a silver tray to serve as his seder plate. Although Rabbi Menachem Mendel had not yet formally accepted his new role as Rebbe, J.J. understood the silver plate, usually reserved for the Rebbe, to be a sign that he was acknowledging his new position.

Along with the tray, the Rebbe had also requested a kiddush cup that held a specific quantity of wine. Sholom volunteered to find just the right one and spent the afternoon trudging across the Lower East Side from one Judaica store to another. Late in the afternoon, prized goblet in hand, he triumphantly made his way back to the Rebbe’s study.

After the holiday, the Rebbe asked Sholom how much the goblet had cost so he could repay him, but the young man refused to divulge the price. He finally relented when the Rebbe threatened to make out a check according to his estimation if the true cost was not revealed.