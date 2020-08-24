An elderly couple that heads one of the oldest Yemenite Jewish families has arrived safely in Abu Dhabi, where they were reunited with their relatives. The rescue came about as a result of the joint efforts of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Rabbi Berel Lazar, the Chief Rabbi of Russia.

While there have been many efforts over the decades,including Operation Esther, to rescue oppressed Jews in Yemen, there are still a handful of families who have refused to leave the ancient Jewish community, which according to some accounts dates back 3,000 years to the time of the First Temple.

But the situation became more unbearable than ever in recent months after extremist groups fighting in the nation’s longstanding civil war took over many areas of the country, and an international campaign was launched to bring the remaining families to safety. Among the things needed for exit visas during the civil war was a country allied with Yemen to sponsor emigrants and grant entry visas.

RELATED

Lazar was enlisted into the campaign, and he reached out to Prince al Nahyan to assist in the humanitarian operation, and authorities in Abu Dhabi granted citizenship to the elderly couple, and even took part in the rescue itself. Additionally, in an unusual move, citizenship was also granted to the other family members currently living in London, so that they could come to Abu Dhabi and reunite with their parents whom they haven’t seen for the past fifteen years.

The reunion was exciting and emotional as family members thanked G‑d for saving their parents. They also expressed their appreciation to the Crown Prince and the Chief Rabbi, and to all those who worked to make this operation successful.