Rabbi Adin Even-Israel (Steinsaltz), the world-famous Talmudist, Kabbalist, educator, community rabbi, philosopher, prolific author—and, above all, devoted Chassid—who was internationally regarded as one of the leading rabbis of this century, and was hailed by Time magazine as a “once-in-a-millennium scholar,” passed away in Jerusalem on Aug. 7. He was 83 years old. Born in 1937 in Jerusalem to Avraham Moshe and Leah Steinsaltz—Polish immigrants with avowedly secular left-leaning worldviews—young Adin was consummately curious as a boy and teenager growing up in the Katamon neighborhood of the Holy City. He would recall how he explored the religious texts he first encountered with the same rigor and voraciousness that he had applied to the writings of Communist and Socialist thinkers that his parents had proffered to him. With a determination that closely matched his intellect, the teen won his parents’ permission to study Talmud and Chassidic philosophy full-time in the Chabad yeshivah in Lod. There he was exposed to the teachings of the Rebbe the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson of righteous memory—who had recently taken up the mantle of leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement following the passing of his father-in-law and predecessor, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Schneersohn, of righteous memory. RELATED In the model of many great rabbinic scholars throughout Jewish history, Steinsaltz also studied chemistry and physics at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem before entering the field of education. He established several experimental schools and became Israel’s youngest school principal at the age of 24. In 1965, he married Chaya Sarah Azimov, the daughter of Rabbi Chaim Hillel Azimov, director of the Chabad schools in Paris, and scion of a longtime Chabad family.

Devoted Chassid In the Rebbe, the prodigy found not only an intellectual giant but a spiritual guide and living embodiment of authentic Jewish leadership in the Mosaic tradition. Steinsaltz was taken with the Rebbe’s care and devotion to reaching every Jew, regardless of the level of personal sacrifice it took, and applied himself thereto with gusto. He also came to appreciate that “[The Rebbe] possessed some sort of supernatural capability and that he was in contact with another state of being, which I do not hesitate to call the Divine,” recalled Even-Israel in My Rebbe, his 2014 biography of the Rebbe. He begins his book by stating: “The first time I met the Rebbe, I felt his intense personality, his almost complete otherness.” That first meeting took place in 1970, when at the age of 33, he was sent to bring greetings to the Rebbe as personal representative of President Zalman Shazar. The Steinsaltzes had three children, Esti (today Esther Sheleg), Meni (Menachem Yaakov Tzvi) and Amechayeh (acronym for Avraham Moshe Chaim Hillel). Besides providing guidance in his Torah studies and communal leadership, the Rebbe provided fatherly care and advice in personal matters as well. One day in 1989, for no reason apparent to them, the Rebbe advised Rabbi and Rebbetzin Steinsaltz that the family change their name from Steinsaltz, which suggests bitterness, to a Hebrew alternative. Shortly thereafter, their 15-year-old son, Meni, was diagnosed with leukemia, and the Rebbe blessed the boy and surprisingly advised the parents that they were not to pursue the marrow transplant the doctors were urging. “The doctors were furious that we chose to follow the Rebbe’s guidance, not theirs,” recalled Even-Israel in My Rebbe. “Despite their prediction, our son healed, married and had children … Years later the doctors admitted … that their approach had been wrong.”