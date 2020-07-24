The line of Orthodox Jews in Chassidic dress stretched out the door Wednesday afternoon in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. This wasn’t a wedding or a prayer service; these were volunteers coming out in droves to donate plasma to be used in treating patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.

“Now is an extremely critical time to donate plasma because cases are surging throughout the United States at alarming rates. In our experience, convalescent plasma is a life-saver, and no person in need, anywhere, should go without it,” said Dr. Christopher D. Hillyer, president and CEO of New York Blood Center. “Until a vaccine arrives, convalescent plasma is lining up as ‘first-choice therapy’ for this deadly disease.”

With the pandemic spreading in many states, especially in the U.S. South, and patients and doctors calling for relief, what would normally be relegated to theoretical discussions in medical trials and hospital bureaucracy has become a growing reality—and it’s all thanks to the tireless activism of three unassuming Jewish businessman with no health-care background at all: Chaim Lebovits and Abba Swiatycki of Monsey, N.Y.; and Mordechai Serle of the Flatbush section of Brooklyn—a shoe salesman, real estate developer and attorney, respectively. The July 22 blood drive in Crown Heights was the climax of their efforts to make this treatment option available to as many people as possible.

Used for more than a century—most notably employed in the 1918 Spanish-flu pandemic and again against the H1N1 flu in 2009-10—convalescent plasma contains antibodies developed in a recovered virus patient. The antibodies are extracted and then infused in another patient suffering from that same virus. Such treatments have been used effectively during pandemics for other viruses, though not all, and have yet to be proven effective for COVID-19, although there are reports of a number of successes.

While in normal circumstances, such experimental treatments would be very limited in scope, the FDA’s approval of Early Access Program for convalescent plasma, under the auspices of the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., has paved the way to make the technique more widespread and accessible. Previously, hospitals could only gain permission to use convalescent plasma on a case-by-case basis and with various procedural hurdles, and usually only when the patient was critically ill. Past experience shows that it is more likely to be effective at an earlier stage of illness.

Under the EAP, any hospital that complies with Mayo Clinic protocols and appoints a senior investigator to oversee the clinical trials is able to use transfusions of convalescent plasma.

While in March and April the pandemic raged in New York, the past month has seen a significant drop in cases, the critically ill and deaths. But far from losing steam, convalescent-plasma donations keep rolling in. (Photo: Shmulik Serebryanski)

“A threefold challenge remained,” explained Mordy Serle to Chabad.org amid the hustle and bustle of the morning preps for the blood drive in Crown Heights. “One is to secure donors. They must have confirmed antibodies, and be willing to donate their time and blood. Another challenge is securing the appropriate resources to harvest the convalescent plasma. Few hospitals have their own machines, and the 70-minute process of extracting the blood plasma and restoring the donor’s blood, along with the preliminary intake, makes for a lengthy process.

“The third hurdle,” he continued, “is convincing hospitals to join the EAP. Like most large bureaucracies, they are like ‘tanks,’ naturally inclined to stick to standard procedure and avoid experimental treatments that require a nimble approach.”

Behind the leadership of Serle and his colleagues, the Orthodox Jewish community has galvanized around this cause, literally lining up to donate convalescent plasma. The trio of activists have had their hands full these past few months crisscrossing the country making connections between various medical institutions to make the effort a reality.

Tapping into the resources of the New York Blood center—one of the world’s largest blood centers with affiliates across the United States—they secured the capacity to extract hundreds of units of blood plasma a day. Dr. Shmuel Shoham at Johns Hopkins University Medical Center in Baltimore and Dr. Michael Joyner of the Mayo Clinic joined the team, and together with officials from hospitals across the country, the plasma collected to date has been put to good use.

Thus far, the Orthodox Jewish communities in the New York area are the overwhelmingly dominant source of this treatment or, as Joyner expressed it, “the ‘Saudi Arabia’ of supplying plasma.”