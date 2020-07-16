Sometimes, all it takes is a billboard. In the middle of Oklahoma, no less. Seth Feldman grew up in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., where, in his words, “everyone was Jewish.” In an environment like that, being Jewish was only natural, and young Feldman didn’t give it much thought. Then he left home—first as a student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., and then traveling throughout the country in the context of his budding television-production career. Suddenly, he was forced to reckon with his Judaism in an entirely different way. Over the decades, and with the help of rabbis and mentors in the various places he’s lived, Feldman grew closer to his roots. Today, he leads an observant Jewish life in Manalapan, N.J. But on a visit to his alma mater late last year, a chance encounter at a Shabbat meal sparked a long-forgotten memory: The starting point of his Jewish journey when he was still a student at Northwestern in the early 1990s. It happened on a lonely highway in the middle of Oklahoma. RELATED “As an alumnus, I’m still an avid fan of Northwestern’s football team,” Feldman tells Chabad.org. So in October 2019, he decided to catch a game, traveling with his son, Oren, from their New Jersey home to the Chicago area. Mindful of the fact that he would be there for Shabbat, Feldman contacted Rabbi Mendy and Ariella Weg of Chabad-Lubavitch of Northwestern University to make arrangements. The Wegs were happy to help, and so there they were—the Weg family, Feldman and his son, and dozens of Jewish college students sitting together for Shabbat dinner that October night. One brief enounter with a Jewish message can touch a person's heart and have an impact on generations. Here Feldman joins his daugher and her friends at a school party at the Hebrew Academy in Marlboro, N.J.

A Student’s Roadside Encounter With Judaism Playing the typical game of Jewish geography, Feldman asked Weg where he was from. Atypical to the average Orthodox Jew, Weg responded that he was from Tulsa, Okla., where his parents, Rabbi Yehudah and Etel Weg, have served as Chabad emissaries since 1987. “That’s when I had the flashback,” says Feldman, one he shared with the rabbi and students. “When I was a student at Northwestern University, I was on the rowing team. During Spring Break, we trained in warmer climates. One year, we trained down in Austin, Texas. It was a great opportunity for rowing, but it was horrible timing: I completely forgot it was Passover that week.” Fortunately, on that first night of Passover, he was able to join a Seder at the University of Texas. But on the second night, he found himself on the team bus heading back to Chicago. “I was feeling sad and angry with myself,” recalls Feldman. And it was then, as the bus sped down the highway somewhere in Oklahoma, that he saw the sign that changed his life forever. As the ruminations of a passed-over Seder were festering in his mind, he looked up and saw a billboard emblazoned with the words, “Don’t Pass Over Passover,” together with a picture of matzah and wine. “I was so upset with myself on that bus that night that my teammates noticed and asked me what was wrong,” he says. “When I saw that sign, I decided that I would never miss a Seder again. I felt that G‑d was showing me a sign, and I wasn’t going to miss it.” And, as they say, the rest is history. Well, not quite: From Aruba to Honolulu—where he grew especially close to Chabad of Hawaii’s Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky—to Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Hoboken, N.J., and finally Manalapan, Feldman embarked on a Jewish journey that changed his life. And he’s actively shared that journey as well. Together with their local Chabad rabbi, Rabbi Levi Wolosow of Chabad of Western Monmouth County, Seth and his wife, Stacy, helped create an innovative High Holiday service dubbed “Project Rosh” that attracts more than 500 people annually. Feldman is the proud gabbai, and uses his marketing and narrative skills to spread the message near and far. It’s a journey that, in his words, “is far from over.” Seth Feldman, left, has developed an active and committed Jewish life. Here, he cebrated Chanukah with Rabbi Yosef Kramer of Chabad of Little Rock, Ark.