Closely following a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure public health, thousands of people visited the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., the resting place of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—on the 26th anniversary of his passing on the third day of the Hebrew month of Tammuz (Gimmel Tammuz), corresponding this year to Thursday, June 25.

The communal “pan klali” letter, which was signed by Jews from around the world, was read at the Ohel by Rabbi Abraham Shemtov, director of Lubavitch of Philadelphia and chairman of the executive committee of Agudas Chassidei Chabad, the umbrella organization of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Despite restrictions on public gatherings this year, with the ever-growing engagement with the Rebbe’s vast body of scholarship and teachings, more people than ever before commemorated the Rebbe’s legacy on the anniversary of the passing through Torah study, acts of goodness and kindness, and by participating in online programs and gatherings in multiple languages around the world.

