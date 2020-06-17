When the novel coronavirus made its way to Europe, Italy became one of the first epicenters of the pandemic, with rapidly increasing infection and casualty rates raising the alarm for the rest of the world. Gaining traction all too fast, by mid-February the nation of 60-million that also is one of the world’s most beloved tourist destinations was on lockdown.

It was during this turbulent time that Marco Del Monte of Rome and his fiancée, Elinor Hanoka, were faced with a tough decision: What to do about their upcoming wedding scheduled to take place in Israel on March 15? Locked down in Italy, how could they possibly pull that off?

A native of Rome, Marco had spent years waiting to find a suitable match for his religious lifestyle in the Eternal City. His search eventually led him to Rabbi Menachem Lazar of Chabad Piazza Bologna in Rome; over the years, he grew close to the rabbi and his commitment to Jewish life increased.

A talented chef, Marco found his niche in the Jewish community of Rome, cooking for private events, helping other caterers and serving as a mashgiach for kosher food.

Marco’s expertise as a chef served as his connection point with the Israeli ambassador to Italy, Dror Eydar. “We were at the International Conference of Shluchim in New York, and an Israeli journalist friend introduced us to Dror, the incoming Israeli ambassador,” explained Lazar. “When Dror arrived in Rome, we struck a relationship that is ongoing to this day.”

As an observant Jew, Eydar needed a full-time kosher chef in the embassy, and Lazar recommended Marco for the job. It was a match, and Marco has been performing his wizardry in the kitchen there since.

All this time, his heart was looking for his soul mate.

Elinor hails from Israel; her medical studies brought her to Rome some years ago. As the address for Jewish students in Rome, Chabad of Piazza Bologna became Elinor’s second home for a number of years. Best of all, it was the place where she met Marco. It wasn’t long before the two were engaged to be married.

The wedding was set for March in Israel. Lazar was commissioned to officiate there, and everyone was thrilled.

And then the world turned upside down.

“At first, the thought was to move the wedding to Italy,” said Lazar. “One of the challenges was that her parents would have to quarantine on their return to Israel.”

As personal friends of the Israeli ambassador, the young couple toyed with the idea of taking Eydar’s offer to host a private event in the embassy. Alas, it wasn’t before long that Italian authorities banned all weddings, and that plan was also shelved.

And so, matters stood at a stalemate, with the bride and groom in limbo.