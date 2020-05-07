With New Jersey’s Health Emergency extended another 30 days on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state and much of the nation, residents and health-care workers are preparing for continued restrictions—and looking to take the necessary precautions—as they move in a limited capacity through their daily lives.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency as well as a public-health emergency back in early March; it was extended in early April and now in May. Since the crisis began, Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis and their communities have been actively organizing to get life-saving supplies to the frontlines and to residents scrambling amid shortages to meet guidelines that make wearing them a necessity for grocery shopping and other routine tasks.

To help meet that need, Chabad centers throughout the state heightened their efforts this week as part of a campaign to acquire and distribute more than 150,000 masks to hospitals and individuals around the Garden State.

Traffic was at a standstill in Bayonne, N.J., on Monday as Chabad of Hoboken & Jersey City, and Chabad of Bayonne distributed face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray to thousands of individuals and families. An anonymous donor made it possible to give out more than $100,000 worth of protective gear to the community—and so they did, handing out 60,000 masks, 120,000 gloves, 1,200 hand sanitizers and 1,200 disinfectant sprays. The event was held at a local park, coordinated in conjunction with the local government and safety offices.

People came from far and wide, waiting for hours to pick up the necessities, arriving as early as 7 a.m. for the 11 a.m. distribution. As with Chabad Houses in areas impacted by coronavirus around the country, the emissaries have sprung into action to help make it possible for members of the broader community to stay connected and to get what they need to stay safe during the pandemic.

Between the ongoing health-care needs as COVID-19 continues to spread across New Jersey (and neighboring states New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania), and recent conversations about how to reopen the economy, the need for gear across the board continues to grow. Rabbi Avi Richler, director at Chabad of Gloucester, N.J., received an offer of 50,000 KN95 surgical masks, which he helped distribute this week to hospitals from Salem County to Bergen County. Richler connected with the network of rabbis operating the 61 Chabad centers across the state, who in turn reached out with assemblymen and hospital administrators to get the masks to frontline workers.

“Coordinating from our office in Gloucester, all the Chabad centers in New Jersey came together to aid in the effort against this pandemic and protect our frontline medical staff. We all know victims of the virus; we all know the brave health-care workers fighting it,” said Richler. “As soon as we had the opportunity, we knew we wanted to be part of the solution and help in any way we can.”

The mask distribution comes as part of broader Chabad efforts to keep people not only safe, but also connected, during these turbulent times. In Short Hills, for example, Rabbi Mendel Solomon, director and spiritual leader at Chabad at Short Hills, has been personally delivering masks to doctors so they don’t have to use the same ones for multiple uses.

Two families involved with the Chabad center halted production at their large manufacturing plants, shifting gears to make masks and gowns instead, said Rabbi Mendel Solomon, executive director at Chabad at Short Hills. Another family is focused on locating and purchasing masks for volunteers, and having them distributed as gifts via Chabad to local hospitals, police and fire departments.