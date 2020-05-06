The Crown Heights Jewish community was in the middle of celebrating the strangest Passover in its history. Schools had long been locked, synagogues were shuttered and Seders had no guests. Yet the community shone bright with countless acts of caring, kindness and love. Much credit for helping to create that sense of community, say friends and family, goes to Mendel Drizin, who passed away on April 13, the third day of Passover, after battling the coronavirus. He was 83 years old.

In one of their many private audiences with the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—Drizin and his wife, Channy, requested a blessing for affluence, the Rebbe told them “indulge other Jews, and G‑d will indulge you.”

This statement became a life motto for Drizin. Whenever approached for support, whether the petitioner was the dean of an institution looking to expand, the head of a household not sure where his family’s next meal would come from, or a groom needing help to cover his wedding expenses, Drizin was always ready to help, giving generously with a smile and twinkle in his eye.

Self-sacrifice was embedded in Drizin from his childhood. When he was born in 1936 in the Tarasovka suburb of Moscow, his father, Rabbi Avrohom Drizin (commonly known as “Avrohom Mayorer” after the city he was born in), had just finished a five-year stint as head of the underground network of Lubavitcher yeshivahs in the Soviet Union. Educating youngsters in the spirit of Judaism was antithetical to everything the Soviet Union stood for, and the elder Drizin was so hated by the Soviets that he made it onto the list of most wanted criminals in the Moscow area. He was nearly caught on numerous occasions and only evaded arrest through a series of miraculous occurrences.

Even after Reb Avraham Mayorer stepped down from running the underground network, he was still wanted by the authorities. Knowing that arrests were most commonly made in the dead of night, he would spend most nights away from home, frequently sleeping in the local cemetery. This persecution continued until the family’s relocation to Soviet Uzbekistan, where they spent some time in Tashkent and Samarkand. In 1946, the family traveled to Lvov to attempt to cross the border into the West. That summer, the Drizins, false Polish passports in hand, successfully boarded one of the first trains carrying actual displaced Polish citizens returning home, and left the Soviet Union forever.

Mendel and Channy Drizin

Drizin later recalled that when the train was pulling up to the Russian-Polish border, the Chassidic escapees were terrified of being discovered. After all, who would believe that they were native Poles if they didn’t speak a word of Polish, and hardly remembered the names printed on their new passports? But Drizin’s father had prepared for that possibility. Pulling out an expensive bottle of whisky, he offered a drink to the Soviet border guards who boarded the train. Never ones to refuse a drink, the officials couldn’t turn down a second or third toast either. Before long, the bottle was finished, and the officials let the train continue on its journey with nary a glance at the passports or passengers.

Arriving in a devastated Germany, the Drizin family spent two years in the Pocking displaced persons camps, where they were joined by thousands of other Chabad Chassidim who had followed a similar path to escape Soviet Russia. Drizin would recall his stay in post-war Germany as a pleasant one—the area was nice, he was surrounded by familiar faces, and his father was finally able to walk around freely.

From Germany, the family immigrated to Israel, where Avrohom Drizin quickly resumed his old profession: running a yeshivah. He stood at the helm of the Chabad yeshivah in Lod, where the family lived for the first few months. The Drizins then moved to the newly created village of Kfar Chabad. The village, still in its infancy, had limited running water and electricity, and the residents were mainly poor immigrants from the Soviet Union.

Although the years in Israel were marked by physical poverty, for the young Mendel Drizin, they were years of spiritual wealth. He was considered one of the top students in the yeshivah, spending hours each day studying Talmudical texts and works of Chassidus. He also was the head of the newly-founded Igud Talmidei Hayeshivos, an outreach organization who brought Judaisim to radically anti-religious Kibbutzim, a novel idea at the time. Throughout his life, Drizin remembered two things from the decade spent in Israel: the overwhelming poverty, and the tutelage he received from Rabbi Shlomo Chaim Kesselman, one of the renowned Chassidic mentors of the previous generation.