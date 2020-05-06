Scenes of families crowding carnival lawns, jumping merrymakers dancing around bonfires, and large outdoor Jewish concerts are the usual fare for the joyous and deeply spiritual holiday of Lag BaOmer that kicks off the summer season for the Jewish community. Sandwiched in between Passover and Shavuot, this lesser-known holiday, celebrated this year on the evening of Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, is now a much-anticipated day for adults and children worldwide.

Months into the global COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown and the new normal of social distancing, rabbis and community leaders are getting increasingly creative as to how they can replicate such joyous scenes this year in the safest and most responsible ways. Challenging it is, but absolutely doable, they have discovered—with a little out-of-the-box thinking and a lot of determination.

As the anniversary of the passing of the great sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, the founder of Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism), Lag BaOmer has long been associated with fire and light. In his epic work the Zohar, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai’s day of passing is movingly recorded, speaking of an intense fire that descended from on High. To evoke this fire and light, Jews have lit bonfires for centuries, and more recently, cracking out their Webers for a good old grilling experience.

Rabbi Duni and Chaya Blotner were recently added to the Chabad team of emissaries at Chabad of Omaha, Nebraska, under the leadership of Rabbi Mendel and Shani Katzman, and were looking forward to their first Lag BaOmer in town. Alas, the usual merrymaking was not meant to be.

But Blotner keenly observed what happened over Passover. Like many other Chabad Houses and community centers around the country, Chabad of Omaha organized a large-scale “Seder to Go” campaign. With the help and sponsorship of the local Jewish Federation, they were able to personally deliver more than 300 kits to almost every Jew in Omaha.

With that in mind, Blotner is setting the wheels in motion for a similar Lag BaOmer experience. “We spoke with medical professionals in our community, and while houses of worship are already being opened in Nebraska, we decided to take extra caution,” explained Blotner. Volunteers from the local University of Nebraska Medical Center are scheduled to come by and pack up barbecue fare that people can pick up from the Chabad Center on Lag BaOmer amid music and festivities. “We set up an online order form to streamline everything,” he said, “and we’re hoping to really bring the Lag BaOmer spirit to everyone who comes.”

It's customary for many 3-year-old boys to get their first haircut on Lag BaOmer surrounded by family and friends. This year, many of the festivities will be broadcast on social media, enabling people from around the world to attend.

The Rok Family Shul in Miami’s financial district under the leadership of Rabbi Chaim Lipsker, is a bustling hub of activity year-round. Shuttered for weeks now, Lipsker was hearing from many community members just how much they missed their shul and the people inside it.

With Lag BaOmer on the horizon, Lipsker has devised a plan to both maintain social distancing and bring people back at least within eyesight of their beloved spiritual home: It’s the drive-by barbecue yet again. With grill, music and a whole lot of cheer from behind their masks, gloves and other protective gear, Lipsker and his family are planning to hand off the smoking repast to all who stop by.

“While we have been spiritually connected all this time, people haven’t seen their shul in a long while, and everyone is very excited to get this opportunity for community joy,” said the rabbi.