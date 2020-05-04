Pediatric dental resident Dr. Mirissa Price has been working day and night in a Boston emergency room and dental clinic during the coronavirus pandemic, her family quarantined together on the other side of the country.

Last Friday, Price hurried across the river from the Boston-area hospital where she works to Cambridge, Mass., to make it in time to pick up a special package—a Shabbat box, courtesy of Chabad-Lubavitch at Harvard. The box held candle-holders and a Kiddush cup, homemade chicken soup, butternut squash pie, freshly baked challah and printed prayers. She promptly took it home, and had a healthy and much appreciated Shabbat dinner with her puppy, Joey.

“It was a great way to feel a part of that Jewish community again when we can’t all gather at a single table,” said Price, who first got involved with Chabad at Harvard in 2015, when she came to campus as a dental student. “Even just picking up the box and seeing the masked faces of my Harvard Jewish family brought warmth and belonging to my Shabbat.”

At Chabad centers around the world, Chabad emissaries, their children and local volunteers are busy cooking, preparing and delivering Shabbat essentials while strictly observing social-distancing and other safety measures established by local authorities.

In Boston, Rabbi Hirschy and Elkie Zarchi, directors of Chabad of Cambridge, serve not only students and faculty at Harvard University, which is closed at present, but also the broader Cambridge and Somerville communities. Last week, they distributed more than 100 boxes to Jewish residents and expect the program to grow substantially.

“Our center hosts more than 2,000 different students at our Shabbat programs annually,” said Rabbi Zarchi, adding that many are first introduced to a traditional Shabbat experience through Chabad.

An expression of gratitude in Mequon, Wis.

That program, like so many others that bring people together, is on pause, but students and community members now have another rich opportunity—to take charge and own their Shabbat experience. It’s an empowering and educational moment, said Zarchi, even if it’s coming for some students earlier than it would have in the past, when they knew they could rely on their community to create Jewish life, at least until graduation. “Now they’re being asked to do it as students,” said Zarchi. “And it’s incredibly inspiring to see.”

Menachem Butler, who works as a program fellow at the Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law at Harvard Law School, signed up last week to receive a Shabbat box. It was a chance to do something as a community and to include new people in the warmth of Shabbat, which he’d experienced so many times over the past five years at the Zarchi dinner table, he said.

The Shabbat boxes enhanced the experience of each person who received one, affirmed Butler. “It was more than just a little food; it was also the feeling—the sense that ‘we’re thinking about you, we are a community, anything you need, we are always here.’ You don’t have to be present right there to experience that closeness.”

People walked and drove to pick up their bags from a safe distance away, and relished the chance to see each other, if only for a minute, he said. “To be a part of something bigger; really, a little thing can go a long way. We just picked it up for a minute, but we went back to our homes, and were able to do our Shabbat and were all able to do it together, even though we weren’t physically present.”