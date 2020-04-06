The two weeks before Passover are usually one of the busiest times of the year for Rabbi Menachem Altein, co-director, with his wife Mussy, of Chabad at MIT in Cambridge, Mass. A large public seder for students needs to be arranged, packages of handmade shmurah matzah delivered and chametz sold. Education sits at the heart of the Passover season, and so on a regular year, he’d be ramping up his Torah class offerings. This year, however, he’s spent most of this time in front of a computer screen.

With COVID-19 shuttering schools and synagogues, and gatherings disallowed or strongly discouraged, Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries around the globe scrambled to find a solution to deliver the pre-Passover information and inspiration their communities so urgently needed. Almost immediately, networks of online classes were set up. Torah classes continued, with physical locations being switched for virtual settings.

Living in the 21st century, finding an online program to host a class is fairly simple. Almost every social-media outlet offers live video streaming, and services such as Zoom video conferencing are geared for precisely the type of online meeting that suit an interactive class. The adaption of the classic lecture format to the technological version happened almost seamlessly.

RELATED

In all, Chabad emissaries around the world will have given 16,000 Zoom or similar video chat-based classes by the time the first Passover Seder begins on Wednesday, April 8, at sundown.

For Altein, this meant spending more time in his home office giving classes to faces on a screen. The campus seder was canceled, but Altein is holding classes explaining the steps of the seder and hosted a model seder so students can make their own wherever they are on Passover night.

Providentially, the MIT rabbi had begun preparing even before the challenge came.

“I just recently began online classes with alumni, so the online aspect was not unchartered territory for me,” he says.

While going all-virtual did present unique challenges, he emphasized that there were also new opportunities. In fact, his online classes have drawn even higher numbers than their in-person predecessors; participants aren’t constrained by such pesky things as distance.

Jaime Francis, a student at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, is one such person. She regularly studies with Rabbi Shlomo and Shifra Sharfstein, co-directors of the Rohr Chabad House at Georgia Tech and Georgia State, but on a recent visit to her brother studying at MIT, she met Altein. Now she tunes into his classes as well.

“I think it’s really cool that I, a Georgia Tech student in Atlanta, was able to attend a class geared for students in Massachusetts, thanks to the fact that it was online,” she observes.

Francis didn’t even have a Zoom account before the coronavirus hit, and only opened one when university and Chabad classes switched to the platform.

“It shows that nothing can stop studying,” she says.

At times, the new accessibility doesn’t stretch only across time zones but can go beyond time itself. Francis’s father, who attended Georgia Tech decades before there was a Chabad presence on campus, recently got to join a class with Sharfstein.

“With me joining the class from home, he was able to listen in to the same class that he otherwise would not have gotten the opportunity to do,” says Francis.