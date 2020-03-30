Guta Schapiro, the matriarch of a large Chabad-Lubavitch family who lived through many hardships in the Soviet Union, passed away on March 27. She was 99 years old.

Born in a small town in Crimea, Schapiro was the daughter of the venerable Chassid Reb Peretz Mockin, a man known for his inimitable dedication and self-sacrifice, with a heart so generous that his wife would have to hide their meager monies so he wouldn’t give it away to others.

These qualities of devotion, self-sacrifice and caring for another were deeply ingrained in his daughter, and were her character trademarks.

Life in the Soviet Union wasn’t easy for Jewish families, and as staunch followers of the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory—it was doubly so for the family of young Guta. Despite the tremendous risk involved, her father did not send her to Soviet public schools, paying a personal tutor to teach her Judaic studies—a rarity for any Jewish woman at the time.

After moving to the larger city of Simferopol, also in the Crimea, she eventually made her way to the metropolis of St. Petersburg in the pre-war years, then known as Leningrad. The Sixth Rebbe was residing there at the time. It was there that she met her husband, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schapiro, in 1941. They were wed two weeks before the German armies of World War II reached the Soviet capital of the north.

Confined to the grueling task of trench-digging for the war effort, her early married years were quite challenging, but never diminished her regal demeanor and unwavering devotion to her faith, say her grandchildren. Along with many other Lubavitcher Chassidim at the time, she eventually fled with her husband to the remote city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to be further away from the reach of the omnipresent arm of the Soviet authorities and the advancing Nazi Holocaust.

After the war, in 1946, she moved with her family to Paris, where the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory; and the Rebbe’s mother, Rebbetzin Chana, of righteous memory, were also living. After seven years in the French capital, through the efforts of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), her family was eventually relocated to Cleveland in the summer of 1953.

Peretz Mochkin and family before they left France. Front: Chiena (Schapiro) Lazaroff, Nachman Schapiro, Fradel (Schapiro) Mishulovin, Raizel (Schapiro) Schreiber. Middle Row: Peretz Mochkin, Henya Chasha (Havlin) Mochkin. Back Row: Levi Yitzchok Schapiro, Guta (Mochkin) Schapiro, Rivka (Shimanovitz) Mochkin, Yehudah Leib Mochkin, Sholom Ber Mochkin. (Photo: Lubavitch of Texas Archives)

To be in the United States but still so many miles away from the Rebbe in New York was a painful predicament for the Schapiros. So after 10 years in Ohio, in 1963, the Schapiros finally relocated to New York, settling in an apartment across the street from the Rebbe’s headquarters on the sweeping boulevard of Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

From that apartment, and later from a modest home on another street just down the main avenue, Guta Schapiro reigned as matriarch and a loving, listening ear to hundreds. Whether it was droves of guests passing through her home or countless nights standing by her husband as he filled his role as leader of the chevra kadisha and as a community activist, Guta was the stalwart of her family—all with a loving, intelligent demeanor.