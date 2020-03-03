CTeen gave Rachel Wilkes-Goffstein a new perspective on life, says the 20-year-old from Hollywood, Fla., who attended her seventh CTeen International Shabbaton this past weekend, coming as a chaperone for a second time, in addition to the five times she attended as a teen participant. Wilkes-Goffstein told her story at the program’s closing event—of finding community, meeting her now-husband, and CTeen giving her strength and self-appreciation that helped her through tough times, including when she lost her parents—to some 2,700 teens and Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries gathered in New York City for the 12th CTeen International Shabbaton that took place from Feb. 27 to March 1. “CTeen brought meaning into my life,” related the alum of the program, which has 620 chapters worldwide. “My Jewish experience was great; I knew a lot about the holidays and such beforehand, but CTeen really shaped that Jewish experience for me.” RELATED She met her husband, Joey Goffstein, in 2014 when she attended the Shabbaton as a student with the Hallandale CTeen chapter, and he came in as a student from Teaneck, N.J. Today, they serve as co-directors of CTeen of Hallandale, Fla., and brought a group of 11 teens to experience the weekend. “I’m most excited to have them walk the steps that helped me become religious because I didn’t grow up that way, and show them that I was in their shoes three, four years ago,” she said. “I want them to see the family that’s grown through CTeen for me and how I’ve been able to stay involved this long. I want them to have that, too. I want them to see how it really is a family—it’s not just a high school thing.”

A Joyful, Uplifting Weekend The theme of this year’s conference was “Soul Care,” which focused on the idea that each person is a soul with a body, and that there’s no better time than the present “to tone up and hit the spiritual gym.” Participants from nearly 500 cities worldwide spent their time in New York reconnecting with friends and making new ones, attending workshops and taking in some of the famous city’s sights. The groups stayed in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., where they spent a traditional Shabbat with local hosts and at group programming. On Saturday night, they “took over” Times Square, where they enjoyed a Havdalah ceremony and a concert, with their pictures flashing on the giant screens overhead. Many also made a trip to the Ohel in Queens, N.Y.—the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, and his father-in-law, the sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. The weekend culminated at the New York State Armory in the nearby neighborhood of Williamsburg with a banquet lunch and “Soul Care” event, as well as the CTeen Choice Awards, where participants find out who was voted “leader of the year.” Daniella Futoran (Photo: Itzik Roitman)