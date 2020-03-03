When Maddy Gun, a 20-year-old sophomore at Michigan State University in East Lansing returned home from school one day last September, she was horrified to discover that the mezuzah she had lovingly affixed to the doorpost had been ripped down. Not wanting to believe that she was the victim of a hate crime, she asked the management of the building if perhaps they had taken it down. After learning they had not, she asked if they could check the video security cameras to see what had happened. What they discovered was shocking; a fellow student was seen tearing down the mezuzah from her doorpost.

While anti-Semitic acts have become all-too common on college campuses across North America in recent years, Gun’s response to this act of anti-Semitism was most uncommon: She had the option to press charges against the student, but chose a different course of action. She decided to transform her encounter with hate into an opportunity for awareness. “I wanted him to get educated,” she tells Chabad.org.

Along with Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov, co-director of the Chabad Student Center at MSU with his wife, Simi, and Nate Strauss, director of Jewish Student Life at the campus Hillel, Gun sat down with the student, and described how his actions had impacted her and others on campus—many of whom had expressed fear of keeping their own mezuzahs up, and one student who had actually removed hers after the vandalism became public.

She asked that the student take a guided tour of the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, to which he agreed. She also asked that he pay for the damage he’d done. As for Gun, she immediately affixed a new mezuzah on her doorpost.

“I knew I had to do something; I couldn’t just be a bystander,” she says. “Instead of responding in hate, I did everything in my power to make an impression on this student, and I hope that this experience will make him or anyone else contemplating an anti-Semitic act think twice before doing something of that nature.”