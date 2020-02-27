What began as pneumonia-like symptoms of a previously unknown virus in Wuhan, a city in central China, first reported on Dec. 31, has now spread globally, with more than 80,000 people infected worldwide, though the vast majority of cases remain in mainland China. More than 40 countries have been reporting cases, with major outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and Europe.

In Italy, the main focus of infection in Western Europe, cases have spiked to 400, representing a 25 percent surge in 24 hours. The outbreak in Italy is responsible for 12 deaths, causing 11 northern Italian towns to be quarantined—restricting the movement of some 55,000 people. The cases are mostly concentrated in towns in the Lombardy region and its regional capital, Milan—home to Italy’s second-largest Jewish community of an estimated 8,000.

As authorities in the region around Milan struggle to contain the outbreak (305 cases have been confirmed in the region), the normally bustling metropolis has markedly slowed down, with bars and cafes ordered to shut at 6 p.m. Schools, universities and theaters have also been closed, with more than 50 percent of hotel bookings canceled in Italy’s financial capital. Chabad-Lubavitch of Milan’s day school has been closed for a week, though Chabad centers and some of the city’s other synagogues remain open. Chabad of Milan’s soup kitchen is still operating, continuing to feed Milan’s needy of all backgrounds.

“When this crisis broke out, we thought we’d have to close the soup kitchen,” says Shani Hazan, the kitchen’s director. The soup kitchen uses the school’s dual-purpose commercial kitchen and being that the school had to close, community members were concerned the kitchen would as well. Determined that no one goes hungry, Hazan worked with the authorities to ensure the kitchen would be permitted to operate. After changing the food packaging per the government’s recommendations—an extra precaution to prevent contamination—they received the go-ahead.

“As soon as we announced that we’d be open, volunteers began streaming through our doors,” says Hazan. “We just finished cooking for Shabbat, and tomorrow, we’ll be carrying out our usual Shabbat deliveries. We’re here, and we’re continuing.”

“The situation in Milan is pretty panicked,” Rabbi Levi Hazan, youth director at Chabad of Milan, told Chabad.org. “Chabad is open as usual; the Jewish community announced that they would not close the shuls.” According to government regulations, synagogues aren’t considered public buildings, and as such, they may remain open. This coming Shabbat, notes Hazan, “many people will not go to shul; they’ve left the city, they went anywhere they have homes.”

The rabbi adds that “people are over-panicking a little.”