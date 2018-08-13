In the hustle and bustle of life, it’s easy to get caught up in minutiae and marvel at how time passes much too quickly. But one of the beautiful things of the month of Elul is to consciously use time for reflection, introspection and preparation in advance of the “Days of Awe” between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

One important action to take during Elul is to have mezuzahs and tefillin checked. Doing so means using a certified, experienced sofer (“scribe”), an expert in STaM: Sefer Torah, tefillin and mezuzah.

Scribe Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak (“Fitz”) Rabin explains that “according to the letter of the law, tefillin need not be checked unless an external issue appears, and mezuzahs need only be checked twice in seven years. But a proactive, diligent person should have both their tefillin and mezuzahs checked yearly during the month of Elul.”

“With the mitzvah of mezuzah,” says scribe Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin, “the intention is first and foremost to fulfill G‑d’s mitzvah of affixing kosher mezuzahs on the appropriate doors and gates of one’s home. In addition, there is an extra benefit for the household: G‑d’s protection of one’s home, belongings and the people who live there while in and outside the home.”

Rabin uses this analogy: “In order to sustain life, one doesn’t shop for food in a child’s play kitchen. We go to the grocery store to purchase it. What play food is to real food, an empty mezuzah case or a paper scroll or photocopied scroll is to the actual mezuzah scroll.” Fulfilling the mitzvah means understanding that the casing is only an ornament.