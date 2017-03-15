First in a two-part series about the dramatic growth in the use of handmade shmurah matzo in the last 60 years. The second part, “Bonanza in a Box: How a Passover Tradition Became a Hollywood Hit,” is here. There’s nothing more pleasant on a cold New York winter’s day than the smell of freshly baking matzo wafting up the street. Outside the Lubavitch Matzah Bakery’s metal doors in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood sits the world as it is, cold and blustery; inside, it is Passover. Workers have been baking handmade shmurah matzo since at least October, churning out the flaming discs to meet demand, which has grown dramatically in the last 60 years. This year, more than 1 million pounds of the traditional round variety will be produced in the United States alone. It was in 1954 that the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—first began talking about the importance of eating authentic shmurah matzo, encouraging his followers to distribute it to every Jew they met. From New York to Boston and Chicago to Los Angeles, early Chabad-Lubavitch shluchim began ordering matzo from the Lubavitcher matzo bakery in New York and giving it out in their respective Jewish communities. RELATED As the network of Chabad emissaries grew, so did the annual matzo distribution. Jews who had just a short time earlier not even known of the existence of shmurah matzo started to rely on it for their seder, forming new family customs. Today, far from being a niche product, handmade shmurah matzo can be found in national supermarket chains such as Costco, Pathmark, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and Stop & Shop. As 81-year-old Brooklyn-born Tzal Rotter remembers, authentic shmurah matzo was once a rarity.

The Lower East Side to Brownsville Express At Primo Hatters, a block-and-a-half from the bakery in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, Rotter sits, the morning paper folded over his knee and a newsboy cap resting on his head at a jaunty angle. He grew up in the borough’s Brownsville neighborhood, at the time a lower-middle-class Jewish neighborhood packed with immigrants and their American-born children. His father was a kosher butcher who had emigrated from Poland in 1928, and Rotter and his siblings spent the weeks before Passover helping their father in the butcher shop, packing orders and delivering them at night. Eliyahu Parypa/ Packing up boxes of handmade shmurah matzo . (Photo:Parypa/ Chabad .org) “We had to take out the chicken pupiks [Yiddish for ‘gizzards’] without opening them up,” recalls Rotter. “Before Pesach, you had to do it very carefully—to clean it out so the chometz in the stomach didn’t get into the rest of the chicken.” On the eve of Passover, after finishing up the final holiday meat and poultry orders, Rotter’s father would close up shop and the two of them would make the long trip to Manhattan’s Lower East Side, taking a bus over the Williamsburg Bridge to get to the Poilisher handmade matzo bakery, a mom-and-pop shop run by Chassidic Jews of Polish stock. “I remember it being the only matzah bakery around,” says Rotter. “It was in a tiny house with a storefront, and the bakery was downstairs in the basement.” Carrying the box carefully by its twine string, they’d rush back to Brownsville with the round shmurah matzo, arriving home shortly before the holiday began. That evening, Rotter’s father would lead the seder with the special matzo. “There weren’t many people who used shmurah matzo,” says Rotter. “My friends, they mostly had boxed machine matzo: Streit’s or Manischewitz or whatever.” The sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory—had arrived in New York from war-torn Europe in 1940, re-establishing his yeshivah in America. Eight years later, in 1948, Rotter’s father transferred Tzal (short for Betzalel) to the Lubavitcher Yeshiva. “That was the first time I saw shmurah widely used, when I came to Lubavitch,” he says. “I was 12.” In 2017, more than 1 million pounds of the traditional round variety will be produced in the United States alone.