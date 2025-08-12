We’re excited to share that Rabbi Levi Shmotkin will be discussing Letters for Life, the book that the Rebbe's Private Counsel series is based on, and also answering some of your questions in a live Question and Answer session right here on Chabad.org. G‑d-willing, it will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific time, Tuesday, Av 18 / August 12.

Do you have a question for Rabbi Shmotkin that you’d like him to answer during the session? Advanced questions can be left as comments below. During the session, use the chat option (above).