Autoplay Next "Ugly" People in the Talmud: The key to two Talmudic tales (and a Purim insight) When you choose a costume, what do you base it on? Topics: Dressing up on Purim, Beauty By Chaya Chitrik Chaya Chitrik is Chabad shlucha in Istanbul, Turkey. More from Chaya Chitrik | RSS © Copyright, all rights reserved. If you enjoyed this article, we encourage you to distribute it further, provided that you comply with Chabad.org's copyright policy. More in this section 17:09 What Happened to Moses' Descendants? 23:50 Spiritual Blockage & Essential Worthiness 3:41 A Letter From G-d to Every Jewish Daughter The Woman of Valor 21:02 Shine Your Light View All » You may also be interested in... Why Do We Dress Up on Purim? On wearing costumes and masks on the holiday of Purim 14 Comments OK to Wear an Offensive Purim Costume? I just want to have fun, but worry other people might not get it. Dignity 14 Comments I Don't Want To Get Old! 29 Comments
Start a Discussion