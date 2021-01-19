Enter your email address to get our weekly email with fresh, exciting and thoughtful content that will enrich your inbox and your life.
ב"ה
The Sound of Silence

The Sound of Silence

Silence can be the most devastating sound possible; yet at times also the most rewarding. How is your silence?
Topics: Silence
By Chaya Chitrik
Chaya Chitrik is Chabad shlucha in Istanbul, Turkey.
Jenifer Nech Houston January 24, 2021

Thank you. Yes we need to be reminded. Sometimes we just forget the importance of using silence. Reply

Rita Forbes Clinton January 20, 2021

Greetings Chaya!

Thank you for your wonderful words of wisdom! Today, it seems everyone is talking and no one is listening. Oftentimes, the appreciation of silence comes with maturity. Blessings to you, your family, and dearest grandmother. Reply

