Will you be unable to attend High Holiday services this year? Will you be missing the rabbi’s inspiration and the deeply meaningful moments of the prayer service, when we cry out to G‑d in time-hallowed tunes?

To help you access that special High Holiday feeling, we’re presenting a special webcast with the Sasonkin family of Akron, Ohio, where Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin is rabbi and his brothers make up the synagogue choir, together with world-renowned Cantor Yisroel Goldfroind.

Whether you’re used to the traditional choir experience or a more informal Chabad-style service, they’ll be singing the songs you know and cherish, and Rabbi Moshe will be peppering the experience with Torah wisdom and uplifting messages, ensuring that you come to the High Holidays at home on a high.