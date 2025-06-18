New Weekly Series:

The Rebbe’s Private Counsel

Letters That Change Lives

Every day, large sacks of mail would arrive at 770 Eastern Parkway, the headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch. Virtually all of it was addressed to one person: the Rebbe.

From around the world, people poured out their hearts in writing, seeking guidance, support, and hope. While many letters focused on communal matters, a significant number came from individuals looking for personal advice on emotional health and inner struggles:



“How do I overcome my loneliness?”

“What should I do if I feel I don’t matter?”

“How can I overcome my anxiety?”

The Rebbe’s Private Counsel offers a life-changing glimpse into the Rebbe’s compassionate and practical advice. Based on the bestselling book Letters for Life, this series reveals the Rebbe’s unique approach to emotional resilience, spiritual well-being, and purposeful living.

Sign up for this all-new program as we explore timeless answers to some of life’s most pressing questions and discover a path to clarity, connection, and healing.

The first email will go out, G-d willing, on the week of June 29.

Features

Read Each week, receive a new installment that includes the original text of the Rebbe’s letters, along with thoughtful commentary and powerful related stories.

Interact Join the conversation online by sharing your reflections and insights with fellow participants.

Watch Access select videos of the Rebbe addressing themes related to the weekly topic, adding a powerful visual dimension to your learning.

Live Q&A Participate in a live Q&A with the author, where you can submit your own questions and hear answers grounded in the Rebbe’s teachings.

Learn more about the Rebbe

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory (1902-1994), the seventh leader in the Chabad-Lubavitch dynasty, is considered to have been the most phenomenal Jewish personality of modern times.

To hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of sympathizers and admirers around the world, he was — and still is, despite his passing — "the Rebbe," undoubtedly, the one individual more than any other singularly responsible for stirring the conscience and spiritual awakening of world Jewry.

Visit TheRebbe.org for insights, history, stories and more.