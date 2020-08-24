Enter your email address to get our weekly email with fresh, exciting and thoughtful content that will enrich your inbox and your life.

About the Course

The central observance of Rosh Hashanah is blowing the shofar. This year, many of us will not be able to attend synagogue services and will be blowing at home. This course will provide you with the practical tips and mystical insights you need to fulfill this mitzvah in the most optimal manner, so you can blow at home, and blow everyone away.

Course Syllabus

Class 1: The ABC's of Shofar Blowing
All the questions you had about the shofar but were afraid to ask.
In this class, we’re going to discuss all the questions you had about the shofar but were too shy to ask. What do you look for in a shofar and how do you choose the one? We'll cover the dos and don’ts of blowing, like how to position it on your lips, how to breathe, and more. We’ll also talk about how to take care of yourself and build up the endurance required to be the best blower on the block.
Class 2: The Kosher Shofar
All the laws that dictate what makes a shofar kosher, when it can be blown, who can blow it and more.
In class two, we’ll learn about all the halachic and rabbinic laws that dictate what makes a shofar kosher, when it can be blown, who can blow it, and who can make the blessings. We’ll dive into how long each shofar blast needs to be and what it needs to sound like, and of course, we’ll walk you through what to do if you make a mistake, let’s begin.
Class 3: Piercing the Heavens
The mystical and spiritual dimensions of the shofar.
In our final class, we’ll look at the mystical and spiritual elements of the shofar. What do its calls represent? What do they remind us to do? What do they accomplish in the celestial spheres? And how does it inspire g-d himself on his heavenly throne, and how does it compare to a corporate meeting on the top floor. Ready? Here we go.
  • Level: Intermediate
  • Length/Effort:
    30 Minutes/per week
  • Category: Hight Holidays
  • Institution: Chabad.org - Chabad of NWBC
  • Language: English
  • Cost:
    (Suggested Donation $40)
    Donate Here
    Registration Required

Meet the Instructor

Rabbi Chanoch Kaplan serves as Rabbi and Executive Director at Chabad of NW Bergen County in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. He received a BA in Judaic Studies from the Rabbinical College of America and Rabbinic ordination from the Rabbinical College of Sydney, Australia. He is a sought after lecturer, teacher and counselor.

  • This was an amazing course and well done. I was hesitate at first about the ability to "connect" with the subject and and amazed how my life focus has changed after just 4 weeks. Thank you Rabbi Stein and Chabad.org Courses. Shabbat Shalom.

    Joanne Y. - Israel

  • I loved everything about this course. It was obviously very well planned and delivered. The quality of your online course surpasses those which I have taken from university.

    Terry T. - USA

  • My husband, my son and I listen to chabad.org and these courses are our school. We really thank you for this wonderful opportunity!

    Celia R. - USA

  • The instructor did an excellent job! I really enjoyed this course. I think it's a topic that's relevant to everyone--each of us has a soul, after all. I am looking forward to future offerings!

    Katy C - USA

