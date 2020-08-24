Text-based study enhances Torah study skills
About the Course
The central observance of Rosh Hashanah is blowing the shofar. This year, many of us will not be able to attend synagogue services and will be blowing at home. This course will provide you with the practical tips and mystical insights you need to fulfill this mitzvah in the most optimal manner, so you can blow at home, and blow everyone away.
Course Syllabus
- Level: Intermediate
Length/Effort:
30 Minutes/per week
- Category: Hight Holidays
- Institution: Chabad.org - Chabad of NWBC
- Language: English
Cost:
(Suggested Donation $40)
Registration Required
Meet the Instructor
Rabbi Chanoch Kaplan serves as Rabbi and Executive Director at Chabad of NW Bergen County in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. He received a BA in Judaic Studies from the Rabbinical College of America and Rabbinic ordination from the Rabbinical College of Sydney, Australia. He is a sought after lecturer, teacher and counselor.
This was an amazing course and well done. I was hesitate at first about the ability to "connect" with the subject and and amazed how my life focus has changed after just 4 weeks. Thank you Rabbi Stein and Chabad.org Courses. Shabbat Shalom.
Joanne Y. - Israel
I loved everything about this course. It was obviously very well planned and delivered. The quality of your online course surpasses those which I have taken from university.
Terry T. - USA
My husband, my son and I listen to chabad.org and these courses are our school. We really thank you for this wonderful opportunity!
Celia R. - USA
The instructor did an excellent job! I really enjoyed this course. I think it's a topic that's relevant to everyone--each of us has a soul, after all. I am looking forward to future offerings!
Katy C - USA