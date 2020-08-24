All the questions you had about the shofar but were afraid to ask.

In this class, we’re going to discuss all the questions you had about the shofar but were too shy to ask. What do you look for in a shofar and how do you choose the one? We'll cover the dos and don’ts of blowing, like how to position it on your lips, how to breathe, and more. We’ll also talk about how to take care of yourself and build up the endurance required to be the best blower on the block.