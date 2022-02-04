Jewish Practice
ב"ה
Magazine 5782 (2021-2022) Tetzaveh

Rising to the Challenge

From Con Man to Chassid
As told to Musia Kaplan
“The rabbi was there to see other people too, but he made me feel like I was the only one he had come to visit.”
5 Lessons From Our Journey
By Anonymous
We are not perfect, but except for G‑d, no one is. Many old wounds are healing, others need more time. But overall, we are in a much better place.
Light Eternal: How I Made My Way Out of the Darkness
By Linda Goldberg
I am not alone. My ancestors are with me.
Is the Freezing Snow Getting to You?
By Sofya Sara Esther Tamarkin
How can I use these cold and dark winter months to spiritually soar?
Why were the Jews commanded to each contribute half a shekel to the Sanctuary? To teach us that no individual is a complete entity unto himself. Only by joining with another can a person become a whole thing.
— The Chassidic masters
Current Issue
Past Issues
Print Magazine
Daily Dose
Moses and You

In the entire parshah of Tetzaveh, the name of Moses is not mentioned once.

At the same time, the entire parshah consists of G‑d speaking directly to Moses, telling him, “You shall do this” and “You shall do that.”

It is all a reflection of a deep, inner tension within Moses himself. Indeed, within every true...

Read More »