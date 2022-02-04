ב"ה
Story
The Mud Hole
Two lost souls, a wealthy businessman and his coachman, arrived in a city one Friday afternoon . . .
Two lost souls, a wealthy businessman and his coachman, arrived in a city one Friday afternoon . . .
The time of prayer is a time of war
— Zohar
Print Magazine
In the entire parshah of Tetzaveh, the name of Moses is not mentioned once.
At the same time, the entire parshah consists of G‑d speaking directly to Moses, telling him, “You shall do this” and “You shall do that.”
It is all a reflection of a deep, inner tension within Moses himself. Indeed, within every true...
New on Chabad.org
Questions & Answers
Is It OK to Hide Being Jewish?
Is It OK to Hide Being Jewish?
Chabad.org Video
Our 613: Day 238
Our 613: Day 238
Ethics & Morality
From Con Man to Chassid
From Con Man to Chassid
Jewish History
How Did David Defeat Goliath?
How Did David Defeat Goliath?
Parshah (Weekly Torah)
It's OK Not to Be Inspired (Right Now)
It's OK Not to Be Inspired (Right Now)
Health & Wellness
5 Lessons From Our Journey
5 Lessons From Our Journey
The Daily Dose of Wisdom
The Birth and Death of Moses
The Birth and Death of Moses
The Daily Dose of Wisdom
Moses and You
Moses and You
The Daily Dose of Wisdom
The Moses Connection
The Moses Connection
The Daily Dose of Wisdom
The Teacher’s Robes of Honor
The Teacher’s Robes of Honor
Jewish Quizzes
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 13
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 13
Jewish Quizzes
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 12
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 12
Jewish Quizzes
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 11
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 11
Jewish Quizzes
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 10
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 10
Jewish Quizzes
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 9
Quiz Yourself on Metamme'ey Mishkav uMoshav Chapter 9
Chabad.org Video
What is the Role of an Educator?
What is the Role of an Educator?
Chabad.org Luach
Shabbos 4 Adar I - 10 Adar I
Shabbos 4 Adar I - 10 Adar I
Kabbalah, Chassidism and Jewish Mysticism
Tanya Digest: Adar I 1
Tanya Digest: Adar I 1