In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Islands. What many don’t realize is that there has been a Jewish presence in this beautiful region for centuries—long before Jewish communities were established in the United States! Read on for 13 facts about Jewish life in the Caribbean.

1. It Was Home to the New World’s First Jew When Columbus set sail from Spain in search of a new route to Asia, several Jews were among his crew. One of them was his interpreter, Luis de Torres, a Jew who had been forced to convert to Christianity. Along with 38 other crew members, de Torres helped establish the first colony in the New World, La Navidad, on the coast of Hispaniola. Sadly, the settlement was short-lived, and none of the colonists survived the year. Read: Caribbean Community Celebrates First Post-18th Century Synagogue

2. Spanish Refugees Found Refuge There In 1492, Spain expelled its Jews, and Portugal followed suit a few years later. Many Jews who stayed behind became conversos—outwardly Christian but secretly holding on to their Jewish faith. Over time, some of these secret Jews made their way to the new Spanish colonies in the Caribbean, seeking relief from the Inquisition’s reach. They settled in places such as Jamaica, Curaçao, Cuba, and Santo Domingo (the Dominican Republic). Read: The Spanish Expulsion

3. Curaçao Became a Center of Jewish Life In the 1600s, a flourishing Jewish community took root in the Dutch colony of Curaçao. Sephardic Jewish immigrants from Amsterdam contributed significantly to the island’s prosperity and development. By the 1700s, Curaçao’s Jewish population made up about half of the island’s non-indigenous residents—one of the largest Jewish communities in the Americas at the time. Read: A Jew in Curaçao

4. It’s Home to the Oldest Synagogue in the Americas The oldest surviving synagogue in the Western Hemisphere isn’t in New York or Chicago—it’s in the Caribbean! In the 1650s, Curaçao’s Jews built their first synagogue, Mikvé Israel. After relocating several times, a permanent structure was completed in 1732, and it still stands today—nearly 300 years later! Read: 15 Synagogue Facts Every Jew Should Know

5. Jamaica’s Jews Were Merchants, Traders … and Pirates! Another flourishing community developed in Jamaica, where Jews were deeply involved in trade and business. But some also took to the high seas—as pirates! Some were government-sanctioned raiders targeting enemy ships, while others sought revenge against the Spanish, who had persecuted their people for generations. Read: After 400 Years of Jewish Settlement, Jamaica Gets a Mikvah

6. Jamaica’s Politicians Respected Yom Kippur In the 18th century, Ashkenazi arrivals joined the Sephardi residents of Jamaica, establishing their own community alongside them. Jews became doctors, lawyers, judges, and even members of parliament. Their integration was so complete that in 1849, the Jamaican House of Representatives adjourned over Yom Kippur out of respect for its Jewish members and citizens. From 1971 to 1973, Eli Matalon, born in Kingston, Jamaica, to a Syrian Jewish family, served as the mayor of Kingston.

7. Cuba Became a Gateway for Immigrants In the late 1800s and early 1900s, millions of Eastern European Jews fled persecution and poverty for a new life in America. When U.S. immigration laws tightened in the 1920s, many chose Cuba as their new home. For several decades, Cuba hosted a thriving Jewish community. But after the Cuban Revolution, many Jews left—often with not much more than the clothes on their backs. Watch: The Tragic Voyage of the S. Louis

8. The Floors of Their Synagogues Are Covered With Sand Step into certain historic Caribbean synagogues in Jamaica, Curaçao, and the Virgin Islands, and you’ll notice something unusual: the floor is covered with sand. The reason isn’t certain. Some say it symbolizes the Jewish people’s 40 years of wandering in the desert, while others say it commemorates the conversos, who used sand-covered floors in secret prayer rooms in Spain to muffle the sound of their footsteps and voices. Read: The Spanish Inquisition

9. The Dominican Republic Was a Light in a World of Darkness In 1938, as Jewish refugees attempted to flee Nazi persecution, representatives from 32 countries gathered in France for the Evian Conference. While most nations refused to take in more refugees, the Dominican Republic opened its doors. About 700 Jews found safety there, where they were warmly received and given low-interest loans to help rebuild their lives. Read: Sosua

10. The Gibraltar Camp Rescued Hundreds More In 1942, over 1,400 European Jews found refuge in the Gibraltar Camp, built by the British near Kingston, Jamaica. Although they were not allowed to work outside the camp, they created a vibrant community within, establishing a school, hospital, kosher kitchen, and synagogue. Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, then the future Lubavitcher Rebbe, sent them matzah for Pesach, Jewish books, and letters of encouragement at the behest of his father-in-law, the Previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn.

11. The Rebbe Sent “Roving Rabbis” By the 1950s, most of the Caribbean’s once-thriving Jewish communities had become small and scattered. To support the Jews who remained, the Rebbe sent pairs of young rabbis to visit the islands, sharing Torah and Judaism with Jewish locals. A 1959 itinerary included stops in Aruba, Curaçao, Trinidad, Barbados, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica. Read: Roving Rabbis in the Caribbean

12. Chabad Has a Permanent Presence on 14 Islands Chabad was founded in Puerto Rico in 1999. Over time, Chabad has flourished and there are now permanent Chabad Houses on 14 islands, sharing Torah, mitzvot, and Jewish warmth with locals and visitors alike. The flame of Jewish life that has shone across the Caribbean for hundreds of years continues to burn stronger and brighter! Read: Caribbean Islands Offer Sand, Sea—and Full Access to Jewish Services