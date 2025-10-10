Kabalat ol (קבלת עול, “accepting the yoke”) is part of a longer phrase meaning “accepting the yoke of the dominion of heaven.” Why would you want to do that? Don’t you have enough yokes around your neck as is? But when you take on the yoke of heaven, you throw off every other yoke. You fear no one, subject yourself to no one, and have no yoke other than that of your Creator. In that sense, kabalat ol is the ultimate rebellion. When you say the Shema Yisrael each morning and night, you are accepting that yoke and throwing off all others. You’re declaring that there’s only one true authority, the One who sustains all existence at every moment and gives life to every living thing, the One who breathes within the essence of your soul. You are not driven by the demands of work or the ever-changing winds of popular opinion, by the urge of the moment or the cravings of your belly, by social pressure or even the constraints of time and place. Only one thing drives you: Your intimate bond with “the One who spoke and the world came into being.” Nothing in this world could tamper with that bond.

Tying the Knot How do you create that bond? You don’t. Just like you don’t create your bond with your parents. You’re born with it. Your soul was there at Mount Sinai with every other Jewish soul that will ever be born, and there you made an unbreakable bond. But you do have to awaken that bond. That’s what you do when you contemplate that “G‑d is your G‑d. G‑d is one.” Meaning: There’s a Creator of heaven and earth who is everywhere, in everything and every event, and totally beyond it all as well. That Creator chose you to take care of His world. You chose Him as your G‑d. Now, you can get to work.

Obedience Vs. Kabalat Ol If you have a rebellious personality, could you still have kabalat ol? Quite the contrary, the most challenged are those who are obedient by nature. As the Zohar says, if you’re a slave to human beings, you cannot be a servant of G‑d. Who are you going to obey: the authority standing over you or the G‑d you cannot see? And even if you’re exclusively committed to keeping every detail of halachah, it’s hard to know whether that comes out of a deep, essential bond, or you’re just sticking to your comfort zone. But if you’re rebellious by nature, then you have no other master. You’re not afraid of what people might say. You just do what you know has to be done. And since you’re not the obedient type, it’s obvious that your kabalat ol is real, from the core.

Hitched to a Higher Power A yoke is not meant as a harness to keep an ox out of trouble. It may do that as well, but its principal function is to harness the power of that ox to plow a field so that seeds can be sown, heaven’s rain can sink into the soil, and food for an entire year can grow and be harvested. Kabalat ol is much the same. Kabalat ol means to harness yourself to a Higher Power. Now you can make real change upon the earth. Without kabalat ol, your actions are those of just another creature on the planet. You may do many very good things. You may do them for all the right reasons. They may have enormous immediate impact. But at the end of the day, nothing has really changed. You are, after all, a part of this universe, a tidy system that has its rules and patterns and will always return to its own equilibrium. The only one outside of this system is its Creator. For the Creator of all things, there are no rules and no systems. Anything is possible; nothing must be. Harness your actions to that place, and you introduce something entirely new into the mix. From this point on, everything could change. For example, let’s say you lend a hand to someone in need. It’s possible you might be expecting some kickback, or that it feels good, or that it just makes sense to you to do this. But the core compulsion is just plain kabalat ol. G‑d wants it done, and you are doing it on His behalf. And so, it’s not you doing it, it’s a Higher Power. The same with any mitzvah or good deed you do. Kabalat ol is what takes it out of being just another nice, human thing to do and makes it a real catalyst of change in this world. If you keep Shabbat because it gives you a spiritual lift, that’s true and nice. But it’s your Shabbat. If you keep kosher because it makes sense to you, you are serving yourself as much as you are serving G‑d. Only once the beginning of everything is your simple kabalat ol, can you transcend yourself and make this G‑d’s Shabbat and G‑d’s kosher table.

Kabalat Ol and the Not-So-Spiritual Type Paradoxically, that’s also the advantage a pragmatic, down-to-earth sort of guy has over the spiritual, transcendental sort of person: When you’re spiritually sensitive, you’re driven by your own sensitivities. Your mitzvahs are your mitzvahs. And as spiritual as you may be, you’re still just a small, created being. But when you’re not into spirituality, when you’d rather be playing football, but you’re not—because it’s time to be doing a mitzvah right now, then your mitzvah is G‑d’s mitzvah, one hundred percent. True, if you’re the spiritual guy, you’re totally into what you’re doing. If you’re the football guy, you’re just there to get it done. If we count how much of you is there, yes, spiritual motivation wins hands down. But if we look qualitatively at how you are there, missing the football game means you are there only because G‑d wants you there. But, no worries, spiritually lovers. With persistent effort and genuine admiration for such people, you too can experience the bitul and utter surrender of the mitzvah-vs.-football guy. Then you will have the ultimate combination of both quantity and quality of kabalat ol. You’re 100% there, and a 100% clear conduit for divine power. That’s when that divine light really shines.

Love, Joy, and Kabalat Ol Because there’s a lot more to your relationship with your Creator than kabalot ol. There is the awe and wonder you feel in His constant presence. There’s your love and yearning to come closer to Him. There’s the ecstatic joy that such a puny, insignificant creature such as you gets to be the agent of this awesome Infinite Being. All those many emotions and relationships are beautiful and important to achieve—and truly feel. But they’re all subjective feelings, your personal motivation to do what you do. None of them render you His agent. Kabalot ol does. Think of yourself as a tree. A tree has branches, leaves, blossoms, fruits, and more. Without those, it’s just a trunk. And yet, if there’s no trunk, there are no branches. And if there are no roots, there is no trunk. And if there was never a seed, there would be no roots. So too, you need to be a whole person, using all your mind and all your heart in G‑d’s service. You need to feel for another human being, to know what needs to be done and how, to take initiative when no one else is. Sometimes you even need chutzpah and a stiff neck to keep on going when the whole world stands in your way. But all those are branches and leaves. Your kalabat ol is the trunk, the roots, and the seed. It’s the trunk, because it holds everything together. It’s the roots, because you can feel its subliminal nurture in all that you do—because even your cognition, awareness, love, wonder, and joy is grounded on your kabalat ol. And it’s the seed, because it’s where it all begins.

A Child and a Servant You may say, “But I am a child of G‑d. He breathed within me a divine soul. Let me awaken the love of that soul within me, the awe, the wonder, the joy, the beauty—and illuminate the world with their light. Is that not a divine light? Cannot it also transform the world? Why must I subjugate all that to a Higher Power?” It is true that you are a child of G‑d. It is true that, beneath your blood, flesh and bones, beneath the beast that courses through your veins, you hold deep within you a divine soul. And yes, there is love, there is awe, there is tremendous, intense light stored within. But even that divine soul remains a separate being, a creation of G‑d. Would you be a great, enlightened tzadik, seeking the divine light with all your heart and soul, you would nevertheless remain a distinct entity from G‑d. A being that loves G‑d and stands in awe of Him, but a being all your own, nonetheless. And that is a lie. Because there are no distinct entities. There is nothing else but G‑d. Rather, make yourself very small, an infinitesimal point. Surrender yourself, your love, your wisdom, your very core. Know that the Master of All Things has chosen you as His agent in this world, and that you have chosen Him as your G‑d. You act, not as your own person, but as His representative.